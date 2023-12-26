Watch: When TaylorMade put out the ‘classic’ Christmas carol video with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

A few days ago, TaylorMade released its annual Christmas video featuring the signed players from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour. This year's theme saw Tiger Woods' 'Mac Daddy Santa' playing the role of supervisor while all the other golfers were portraying the role of elves who are wrapping the toy gifts for the festival.

Last year, TaylorMade had a different theme where Woods played the role of the orchestra conductor, while the likes of Charley Hull, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, and Tommy Fleetwood were part of the choir group.

As Tiger signaled, the group started to sing, "We wish you a Merry Christmas.". However, McIlroy couldn't find the correct page for the lyrics of the song and was seen flipping the pages while others continued singing. Thankfully, Fleetwood, who was standing beside him, helped him find the correct page.

Seeing the top superstars of golf as carollers was fun, and McIlroy's portrayal of a confused caroller added a humorous element to the video.

TaylorMade started the annual tradition in 2019, initially by sending Christmas cards that featured photographs of Woods, McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and other stars sporting Christmas-themed pajamas.

It continued until 2021 when TaylorMade went one step ahead and began making a short video featuring the associated players. The 2021 clip featured Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Wolff, Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood, and Collin Morikawa.

In the clip, McIlroy gives a triple dog dare to Wolff (inspired by "A Christmas Story"). Wolff, hesitant in the beginning, finally touches the pole with his tongue. The clip ends with him crying for help, and everyone around has a good laugh.

Who are the top golfers associated with TaylorMade?

Here's a list of the top TaylorMade golfers and their equipment details:

Scottie Scheffler

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Fairway

P7TW Irons

Collin Morikawa

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

P770 IRONS

P7MC Irons

P7MB IRONS

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

MG3 Tiger Woods Grind Wedge

TP Hydro Blast Soto

TP5 Golf Balls

Rory McIlroy

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

Spider X Hydro Blast Flow Neck

TP5x Golf Balls

Tiger Woods

Stealth 2 Plus

Driver Stealth 2

Plus Fairway P770 3 Iron

P7TW Irons

MG3 Tiger Woods Grind Wedge

Brooke Henderson

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

Stealth 2 Rescue

P790 Irons

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

TP5x Golf Balls

Tour Preferred Women's Glove

Nelly Korda

Stealth 2 HD Driver

Stealth 2 Fairway

P770 IRONS

P7MC Irons

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

TP5 Golf Balls

Tommy Fleetwood

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

Stealth UDI

P7TW Irons

Hi-Toe 3 Wedge

TP5x pix Golf Balls

Charlie Hull

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

Stealth 2 Plus Rescue

P7MB IRONS

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

TP Hydro Blast Soto

TP5x Golf Balls

Tour Preferred Women's Glove

Dustin Johnson

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Fairway

MG1 Milled Grind Wedge

Spider GT Black

TP5x Golf Balls