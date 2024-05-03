Watch: When Tiger Woods named his 'Mount Rushmore of golf' and put himself 4th

A few years ago, Tiger Woods revealed his ‘Mount Rushmore of golf,’ where he placed himself among the four.

Tiger Woods, an 82-time winner on the PGA Tour, including 15 Major championships, has broken most of the records in professional golf. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise when he picked himself among the Mount Rushmore of golf.

This happened during the 2018 Ryder Cup, where he was asked to name his Mount Rushmore golf course. The first name he mentioned was that of seven-time Major champion Sam Snead. He then selected the 13-time Major champion Bobby Jones, followed by 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus. The fourth name he mentioned was his own, and rightly so, considering what he has achieved on the professional golf course.

How has Tiger Woods performed at the PGA Championship in the past?

Tiger Woods walks along the course during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods's next appearance on the golf course will possibly be at the PGA Championship, the second Major of the year. He has made 22 starts at the event and made 18 cuts, registering nine top-10 finishes. He has won the championship four times and has made a runner-up finish three times.

Tiger Woods' first win at the PGA Championship came in 1997, after beating Sergio García by one stroke. This was the second Major championship of his career. Three years later, he beat Bob May in the playoffs to win the event for the second time.

Woods' third win at the PGA Championship came in 2006 after beating Shaun Michael by five strokes. The following year, he defended his title after defeating Woody Austin by two strokes. The last time he finished runner-up here was in 2018 when he fell two strokes behind Brooks Koepka.

Here's a look at Woods' past results at the PGA Championship:

1997: T29

1998: T10

1999: 1

2000: P1

2001: T29

2002: 2

2003: T39

2004: T24

2005: T4

2006: 1

2007: 1

2009: 2

2010: T28

2011: CUT

2012: T11

2013: T40

2014: CUT

2015: CUT

2018: 2

2019: CUT

2020: T37

2022: W/D

The 48-year-old golfer hasn't won a Major since winning the Masters Tournament in 2019. He is still three titles behind Jack Nicklaus, who has won 18 Majors in his career. Besides, he needs just one win to become the winningest player on the PGA Tour. His last win was the Zozo Championship in 2019.