WATCH: Will Zalatoris loses cool after brutal bounce at the Players Championship 2025

Will Zalatoris was among the victims of the weather nightmare at the Players Championship 2025, Day 3. During the moving day, he went from a shared lead to T33 in just the last few holes of the round. This also included his first-ever quadruple bogey, where he couldn't believe what was happening.

On Saturday, March 15, Zalatoris started the third round of the Players Championship 2025 quite well and picked up three birdies on the front nine. He was three-under for the day until the 14th hole, where the nightmare began. He finished the round at 6-over 78 and his last five holes featured a bogey, two double bogeys, and a quadruple bogey.

On the par-5, 14th hole of 469 yards, Will Zalatoris found the fairway on his second approach shot. From there, he aimed for the green but his shot went a bit left, and the ball bounced off into the left bunker. Following this, the former World No. 7 couldn't believe what had happened.

"What kind of kick is that!! Oh my Gosh," he screamed.

Following the third round of the Players Championship, J.J. Spaun holds the 54-hole, one-shot lead over Bud Cauley. He carded a 2-under 70 to finish the day at 12-under, thanks to five birdies against three bogeys.

Cauley fired a 6-under 66 and was one of the lowest scorers on Saturday. He was one of just seven players to shoot in the 60s during the third round of the Players Championship.

When will Will Zalatoris tee off at the Players Championship 2025, Round 3?

Will Zalatoris is grouped with Billy Horschel and Matt Kuchar for the final round of the Players Championship 2025. The trio will resume the play on Sunday, March 16, at 8:22 am ET from the first tee.

Due to an inclement weather forecast, the tee times for the final day at TPC Sawgrass have been moved up. The last round will now be played in two-tee groups divided into threesomes.

Keegan Bradley, Aaron Rai, and Jesper Svensson will begin from the first tee at 8:00 am ET, while Joe Highsmith, Jordan Spieth, and Ryan Fox will simultaneously begin from the tenth tee.

Lucas Glover, Bud Cauley, and J.J. Spaun will be the last group to tee off from the tenth hole at 10:01 am ET. Rickie Fowler, Sami Valimaki, and Emiliano Grillo will be in the concluding group for the first tee.

