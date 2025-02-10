WATCH: WM Phoenix Open 2025 champ Thomas Detry’s kid has an absolute blast in the 18th-hole bunker

Thomas Detry's kids enjoyed playing on the 18th hole while waiting for their father after his victory. The Belgian golfer was phenomenal with his game at the PGA Tour event, the 2025 WM Phoenix Open which concluded on February 9. He registered a seven-stroke win.

As Detry made a birdie on the 18th, his elder daughter Sophia ran toward him and hugged him. Then, his younger daughter Alba Elizabeth ran toward him and he celebrated the win with them.

Later, the kids had an amazing time in the 18th hole's bunker. Golf on CBS shared an adorable video of Detry's kids playing on the 18th. Alba played in the sand while waiting for her father, and later Sophia joined.

Check out the video of Thomas Detry's kids below:

Detry is married to Sarah. The couple tied the knot in November 2020. Sophia was born in 2022, and in 2024, they welcomed Alba.

Thomas Detry reflects on winning at the WM Phoenix Open

Thomas Detry had a solid start to his game at the PGA Tour event last week. The first round of the tournament started on February 6 at TPC Scottsdale, with the Belgian golfer playing a round of 66, followed by the next three rounds of 64, 65, and 65 to settle for a total of 24-under.

Following the tournament, during a press conference on February 9, Detry reflected on his victory:

"Incredible. Incredible. I felt nervous yesterday morning, and last night didn't sleep great. I woke up this morning early, 4:00 a.m., couldn't fall back asleep. But then deep inside of me, I kind of really trusted myself.

I felt like I've been doing a lot of really good things in the past to put myself in that position, and I felt like I was kind of ready to win. So deep inside, I was kind of -- yeah, this one nobody was going to take it away from me."

Michael Kim and Daniel Berger settled in second place at 17-under, while Jordan Spieth finished in a tie with Christiaan Bezuidenhout for fourth.

Thomas Detry started his 2025 season on the PGA Tour at The Sentry, where he tied for fifth. However, after a decent start, he struggled in the next few tournaments. He tied for 53rd at the Sony Open in Hawaii, was T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and T48 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

