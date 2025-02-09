WATCH: WM Phoenix Open crowd sings 'Goodbye' as security removes napping fan

The crowd at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open has been terrific in the last three rounds of the tournament. Fans again garnered attention during the third round on Saturday, February 8, when a man was escorted out of the gallery after taking a mid-round nap.

Recently, NUCLR Golf shared a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account showing fans singing at the PGA Tour event. In the clip, security approached a man who was taking a nap during the round, woke him up, and escorted him out. As he left with security, the crowd began to sing:

"Na na na Nanana Hey, Goodbye Na-na-na nap."

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open kicked off with its first round on Thursday, February 6. It's a four-day tournament, which is scheduled to wrap up with its final on Sunday, February 9.

Who is leading the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after Day 3?

Thomas Detry is leading the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after playing three rounds of 66, 64, and 65, settling at 18-under. Rasmus Højgaard finished in a tie for second place with Daniel Berger and Jordan Spieth at 13-under.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after Saturday's round:

1. Thomas Detry (-18)

T2. Rasmus Højgaard (-13)

T2. Daniel Berger (-13)

T2. Jordan Spieth (-13)

T2. Michael Kim (-13)

6. Maverick McNealy (-12)

T7. Robert MacIntyre (-11)

T7. Taylor Moore (-11)

T7. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-11)

T10. Will Chandler (-10)

T10. Scottie Scheffler (-10)

T12. Cameron Young (-9)

T12. J.T. Poston (-9)

T12. Ben Silverman (-9)

T12. Min Woo Lee (-9)

T12. Denny McCarthy (-9)

T12. Justin Thomas (-9)

T12. Adam Hadwin (-9)

T19. Bud Cauley (-8)

T19. Beau Hossler (-8)

T19. Gary Woodland (-8)

T19. Sungjae Im (-8)

T19. Peter Malnati (-8)

T19. Akshay Bhatia (-8)

T19. Brian Harman (-8)

T19. Tom Kim (-8)

T19. Hideki Matsuyama (-8)

T19. Alex Smalley (-8)

T29. Greyson Sigg (-7)

T29. Andrew Putnam (-7)

T29. Kevin Yu (-7)

T29. Sepp Straka (-7)

T29. Nicolai Højgaard (-7)

T29. Wyndham Clark (-7)

T29. Davis Thompson (-7)

T29. Nick Taylor (-7)

T29. Adam Svensson (-7)

T29. Keith Mitchell (-7)

T39. Trey Mullinax (-6)

T39. David Skinns (-6)

T39. Seamus Power (-6)

T39. Luke List (-6)

T39. Mackenzie Hughes (-6)

T39. Camilo Villegas (-6)

T39. Ben Griffin (-6)

T39. Sam Ryder (-6)

T39. Si Woo Kim (-6)

T39. Adam Schenk (-6)

T49. Lee Hodges (-5)

T49. Matthieu Pavon (-5)

T49. Chandler Phillips (-5)

T52. Ryan Fox (-4)

T52. Kris Ventura (-4)

T52. Max Greyserman (-4)

T52. Sahith Theegala (-4)

T56. Jake Knapp (-3)

T56. Doug Ghim (-3)

T56. Brice Garnett (-3)

T59. C.T. Pan (-2)

T59. Corey Conners (-2)

T59. Matt Wallace (-2)

T59. Kevin Streelman (-2)

T59. Sam Stevens (-2)

T59. K.H. Lee (-2)

T59. Carson Young (-2)

T59. Nick Dunlap (-2)

T67. Vincent Norrman (-1)

T67. Kurt Kitayama (-1)

T67. Taylor Montgomery (-1)

T67. Michael Thorbjornsen (-1)

T67. Brandt Snedeker (-1)

T72. Sam Burns (E)

T72. Will Gordon (E)

T72. Emiliano Grillo (E)

T72. Jesper Svensson (E)

76. Byeong Hun An (+1)

77. Ryan Palmer (+3)

