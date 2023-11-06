Despite finishing in second position at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, Camilo Villegas won the hearts of people by signing autographs. He waited for around 20 minutes after the tournament to sign for his Mexico fans and take pictures.

Villegas' kind gesture received appreciation from fans. The PGA Tour shared a video on its X account of the golfer signing autographs for his fans, with a caption that read:

"All class. Despite coming up short, Colombian @CamiloVillegasR stayed for 20 minutes to sign for the fans in Mexico."

Fans took to the comments section to praise him. One user commented:

"Lots of ups and downs for @CamiloVillegasR from his first appearance on tour but ALWAYS been a first class fellow."

"Camilo seems like a natural fit for tv once his playing days are over. Very talented player (obviously) but has also shown some serious chops with the mic in his hand. Would be great to see him doing on-course interviews, which I believe he'd also thrive at," wrote another fan.

"Camilo is all class! I liked him as an announcer too," jotted another user.

Camilo Villegas's performance at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship

Camilo Villegas seized control at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in the final round of the tournament in the beginning. He started the game with a birdie on the first hole on Sunday and added three more on the first six holes.

The four-time PGA Champion grabbed a two-stroke lead as the tournament started. However, he struggled to make a birdie on the back nine, and Erik van Rooyen took the lead and won the tournament.

Villegas carded two back-to-back birdies on the last two holes of the fourth round. He settled for a score of 66. He played the first two rounds of 64 followed by a round of 69 and then 66 to score 25-under par 263.

Erik van Rooyen won the trophy after finishing with a score of under 27. He played the final round of 63 after carding eight birdies, one eagle and one bogey.

The South African golfer dedicated his victory to his friend who has been suffering from cancer.

"There’s bigger stuff in life than golf," Erik van Rooyen said. "If you look at my ball … it has the initials ‘JT’ and it’s for Jon Trasamar, our best friend. He’s got melanoma, and he’s not going to make it."

"And every shot out there was for him. And when you’re playing for something bigger than some silly trophy it puts things in perspective, and at the end of the day whether I won here or whether I lost here, it really did not matter. Yeah, when something motivates you like that whether you make a putt or miss a putt, who cares?"

Camilo Villegas settled for the second position in the tournament in a tie with Matt Kuchar. Justin Suh finished in fourth place while Andrew Putnam tied for fifth with Ryan Palmer, followed by Chesson Hadley and Mackenzie Hughes, who finished in seventh.