Watch: Wyndham Clark’s tournament-losing lip-out on 72nd hole at The Players

Wyndham Clark faced arguably his worst fate at the 2024 Players Championship. The PGA Tour event began on Thursday, March 14, and concluded with its finale on Sunday, March 17.

Clark, who was in contention to get his second victory of the year following his win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, suffered a setback on the 18th hole of TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course on Sunday.

Trailing just one stroke behind the leader, he took his final shot of the day for a birdie on the 18th hole. Unfortunately, the ball did not go into the hole and lipped out, resulting in him settling for par and finishing one stroke behind the winner, Scottie Scheffler.

At last week's tournament, Wyndham Clark played fabulously, maintaining his spot in the top 3 throughout the four rounds. However, the American golfer struggled on the final hole on Sunday, finishing with a score under 19.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who had been tied for sixth place at the end of Saturday's round, made a remarkable comeback in the finale, securing his second tournament victory of the year.

Scheffler had won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month. Meanwhile, Wyndham Clark finished in a tie for second place with Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele.

“It’s unfortunate on a hole"- Wyndham Clark on his shot on the 18th hole at The Players

Following the conclusion of The Players Championship on Sunday, Wyndham Clark opened up on his fate on the 18th hole in an interview with the media.

Clark spoke about his performance, labeling the situation as "unfortunate" and attributing a "bunch of trouble" to his bad swing.

Speaking about his performance, Clark said (via CNN):

“It’s unfortunate on a hole that’s so iconic and has a bunch of trouble to have your worst swing of the day."

"[But] I followed it with a great swing and a great putt … I’m hoping that’s a huge point in the tournament and we look back after tomorrow and say, ‘Hey, that was maybe the shot and the putt that meant it all'", he added.

Wyndham Clark began the final round of the tournament just one stroke behind the third-round leader, Xander Schauffele. He teed off on the first hole and made a par, followed by a birdie on the next hole. He then added one more birdie on the front nine.

Clark started the back nine with a bogey but countered it with a birdie on the next hole. He added another bogey on the 14th hole and shot two birdies on the 16th and 17th holes.

Meanwhile, Scheffler played a bogey-free round on Sunday and clinched his second The Players Championship trophy. He won $4.5 million in prize money and 750 FedEx Cup points.