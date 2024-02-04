WATCH : Wyndham Clark talks about his record breaking 60 at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 3 

Wyndham Clark fired a 12-under 60 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to aggregate at 17-under after 54 holes. Clark's third-round 60 is also the course record at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Clark sank nine birdies, two eagles, and a bogey in his Saturday round to jump 22 spots and take a single-stroke lead after three rounds. On the par-5, 18th hole, he was just 26 feet away from registering 59, but the ball stopped just under an inch away from the cup.

Speaking at the post-round interview, the 30-year-old golfer reflected on his final round. He said:

"I think anytime you shoot 59 I think those nerves come up even if you're at home. I think that's for any golfer that happens. To put it on in a place like this in a Signature event makes it even a little bit more special.

"That's where I think those nerves coming down those last six holes, even though it's a Saturday, I really felt like it was the end of a tournament because I did have a chance to do something really special. Even though I fell short on the 59, 60, still pretty awesome."

"You don't really think about score" - Wyndham Clark says he 'didn't think about' the 59 until the last hole

During the post-round interview after the Saturday round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark insisted that he wasn't thinking about the 59 until the final hole. He said:

"Honestly, I think anyone that has ever shot 59 or gets into that kind of zone, you don't really think about score, you're just so focused on the next shot. I really didn't think about it until I got to 18 tee box and when I did, I thought oh, my gosh, it would have been really nice to have one of those last two because then I only have to birdie 18.

"Once I hit the fairway on 18 I knew I was going to have a chance to hopefully try to shoot that special number. I gave it my best shot. Unfortunately, I left some putts short. I'm super happy with my round. Anytime you shoot 12 under anywhere you've got to be happy."

The US Open champion is grouped with Matthieu Pavon and Ludvig Aberg for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The trio will begin the round on Sunday, February 4, at 1:08 pm ET.

Aberg shot 5-under 67 and was one stroke behind Clark after the 54-hole play. Matthieu Pavon, who became the first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour last week, was two strokes back after shooting 6-under 66 in the Saturday round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.