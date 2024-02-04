WATCH : Wyndham Clark talks about his record breaking 60 at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 3 

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 04, 2024 07:05 GMT
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
Wyndham Clark 12-under 60 during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round Three

Wyndham Clark fired a 12-under 60 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to aggregate at 17-under after 54 holes. Clark's third-round 60 is also the course record at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Clark sank nine birdies, two eagles, and a bogey in his Saturday round to jump 22 spots and take a single-stroke lead after three rounds. On the par-5, 18th hole, he was just 26 feet away from registering 59, but the ball stopped just under an inch away from the cup.

Speaking at the post-round interview, the 30-year-old golfer reflected on his final round. He said:

"I think anytime you shoot 59 I think those nerves come up even if you're at home. I think that's for any golfer that happens. To put it on in a place like this in a Signature event makes it even a little bit more special.
"That's where I think those nerves coming down those last six holes, even though it's a Saturday, I really felt like it was the end of a tournament because I did have a chance to do something really special. Even though I fell short on the 59, 60, still pretty awesome."

"You don't really think about score" - Wyndham Clark says he 'didn't think about' the 59 until the last hole

During the post-round interview after the Saturday round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark insisted that he wasn't thinking about the 59 until the final hole. He said:

"Honestly, I think anyone that has ever shot 59 or gets into that kind of zone, you don't really think about score, you're just so focused on the next shot. I really didn't think about it until I got to 18 tee box and when I did, I thought oh, my gosh, it would have been really nice to have one of those last two because then I only have to birdie 18.
"Once I hit the fairway on 18 I knew I was going to have a chance to hopefully try to shoot that special number. I gave it my best shot. Unfortunately, I left some putts short. I'm super happy with my round. Anytime you shoot 12 under anywhere you've got to be happy."
youtube-cover

The US Open champion is grouped with Matthieu Pavon and Ludvig Aberg for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The trio will begin the round on Sunday, February 4, at 1:08 pm ET.

Aberg shot 5-under 67 and was one stroke behind Clark after the 54-hole play. Matthieu Pavon, who became the first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour last week, was two strokes back after shooting 6-under 66 in the Saturday round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
