WATCH: Xander Schauffele leads a practice session with his Alma Matter golf team

Xander Schauffele surprised the students of San Diego State University by showing up to lead a practice session for the golf team. The PGA Tour shared a video of the surprise appearance by the two-time Major winner on Tuesday, March 4.

Schauffele is one of the most celebrated golfers in the men's circuit. The 31-year-old American is ranked third on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), only behind Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

In the video, senior golfer Justin Hastings said:

"To see the number two player in the world kind of walk onto the practice fields and come hang out with us a little bit, it was pretty cool," Hasting said in the video shared on YouTube by the PGA Tour.

Schauffele strolled onto the course and began greeting players and talking to them. The golfer admitted he was a little nostalgic being back on campus. The world number three then participated in some drills with the students, even competing against them in some games.

Naturally, he also gave feedback to the golfers as they attempted to land a golf ball in a bucket. He even tried it but failed to land the shot. Schauffele laughed and smiled with them while enjoying his time back on campus.

Hastings added that it was a privilege to be from the same school as the American golfer. The PGA Tour has been trying to grow its YouTube presence, as Bryson DeChambeau and others have shown that it's a great way to reach younger golf fans.

This video with Schauffele leading and assisting with training for SDSU golfers is part of a series the Tour is doing that seeks to reach younger fans on social media who might not otherwise have a lot of interest in golf.

Xander Schauffele brings win on TGL return

Xander Schauffele mentioned in the video that he is nursing an injury right now. He's been dealing with a hurt rib, and he's been out since January. He set a return date for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and he's officially in the field for the same this weekend.

Xander Schauffele returned to his TGL team (Image via Imagn)

Ahead of that, though, Schauffele returned to TGL and helped guide his team to a victory. The golfer made the icing shot in a 10-6 victory and he said afterward via Sportsnet:

“It's awesome. I missed being out and just sitting at home (with an injury), you sort of appreciate a lot of things when you're sort of sidelined. Got some juices flowing."

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele's teammate, said of the win:

“We knew exactly what we needed to do. Not without a little bit of drama and suspense in there."

The victory, which staved off a potential comeback from Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott's Boston Common GC, clinched a playoff spot for New York in the first season of TGL, thereby eliminating Tiger Woods' team from contention before their final match the following day.

