Watch: Youmin Hwang’s ‘electric’ back nine that gave her the first LPGA win

Youmin Hwang's terrific performance on the back nine of the 2025 Lotte Championship in the final round helped her secure her first LPGA Tour title. The 22-year-old South Korean golfer played at the recently concluded LPGA Tour event in Ewa Beach.In the four-day event, Hwang had a phenomenal time on the greens in the second round and then on the back nine of the final round on Saturday. The LPGA Tour has shared a few videos of her final nine holes performance on its Instagram account with a caption:&quot;Champion Youmin Hwang was electric on the back nine en route to her victory&quot;Check the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYoumin Hwang made birdies on five of the six final holes to register a one-stroke win in the tournament. She had a tough time on the front nine on Saturday. She added a birdie on the fourth, which was followed by an unfortunate bogey on the next hole. She then made her second birdie of the day on the 13th and parred on the next hole before making four consecutive birdies from the 15th to 18th holes.It was her first LPGA Tour title and fourth professional win. She had previously won the Dayou Winia - MBN Ladies Open 2023 and Doosan E&amp;C We've Championship 2024 on the LPGA of Korea Tour, and the 2025 Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship on the Taiwan LPGA Tour.Youmin Hwang opens up about her celebration after winning Lotte ChampionshipYoumin Hwang celebrated her win at the Lotte Championship by doing the hula dance on the 18th hole. In the post-round press conference, she was asked about her celebration. In response, she said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;So I thought hula dance was easy to dance and perform, but it was quite difficult and I was a little nervous and shy at first. But I really tried hard to follow the dancers.&quot;Hwang said that it was a dream to win on the circuit and looked forward to her journey on the LPGA Tour.&quot;So this is my dream. Finally I achieved my dream here at the LOTTE Championship, and I also very much look forward to my future as well in the LPGA,&quot; she said.Hwang was invited to the tournament on a sponsor's exemption and started the outing with a round of 67 and then carded 62 on the second day. She struggled in the third round and posted a 75 before carding 67 in the fourth round.Hyo Joo Kim settled in second place, followed by Mami Katsu, while Nelly Korda, Peiyum Chien, Akie Iwai, and Jessica Porvasnik tied for fourth place. Nasa Hatoke and Brooke Matthews tied for eighth place at 13-under, followed by Pornanong Phatlum and A Lim Kim tied for tenth at 12-under.