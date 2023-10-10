"Watching my son golf is life": John Daly reacts to video showing difference between his and son's Golf swings

John Daly is a proud father, as his son, John Daly Jr., is competing in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

The 2023 Jackson T. Stephens Cup is currently taking place at the par 72 Trinity Forest Golf Club. John Daly II, a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, completed 36 holes on Monday, October 9, carding scores of 70 and 67. His 5-under 67 helped him finish the day at T7, trailing the lead by three shots.

The Golf Channel shared a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) comparing Daly Jr.'s golf swing with that of his legendary father, John Daly.

Daly Senior reposted the video and wrote:

"watching my son golf is life…."

Both father and son have played together at the PNC Championship, winning the event in 2021 with a then-record-breaking score of 27-under for 36 holes, defeating Team Woods by a two-stroke margin.

Daly II began playing golf at a very young age, and by the age of ten, he was already competing in tournaments and joining his dad on the tour. Prior to his university days, Daly II was recognized as the 2021 Second Team Rolex Junior All-American and received an honorable mention as a Rolex Jr. All-American in 2020.

In August 2021, he was ranked 29th by the Rolex American Junior Golf Association and was also the third-ranked junior in Florida, according to the AJGA. Daly Jr. finished as the runner-up at the 2020 Dai Junior Golf Invitational, which was held at Crooked Stick in Carmel, Indiana.

How many titles has John Daly won in his career? The golfer's professional career explored

John Daly plays a shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

In total, Daly has won 19 professional events. He has won five times on the PGA Tour, three on the European Tour, two on the Sunshine Tour, and one each on the Asian and Ben Hogan Tours. Additionally, he claimed victory in the 2017 PGA Tour Champions.

Apart from his two major wins, John Daly didn't have a great record at the major tournaments. His only top-ten finish, aside from the two wins, came at the 1993 Masters, where he finished third.

Besides, Daly is also passionate about music. He has released three studio albums so far: 'My Life,' 'I Only Know One Way,' and 'Whiskey & Water.'

See below for all the professional wins of John Daly:

PGA Tour

1991: PGA Championship

1992: B.C. Open

1994: BellSouth Classic

1995: The Open Championship

2004: Buick Invitational

European Tour

2001: BMW International Open

Asian PGA Tour

2003: Kolon Korean Open

Sunshine Tour (Southern Africa) Tour

1990: AECI Charity Classic

1990: Hollard Royal Swazi Sun Classic

Ben Hogan Tour

1990: Ben Hogan Utah Classic

Other wins

1987: Michelob Missouri Open

1996: AT&T Australian Skins Game

1999: JCPenney Classic (with Laura Davies)

2003: Callaway Golf Pebble Beach Invitational

2006: Telus World Skins Game

2007: Telus World Skins Game (2)

2014: Beko Classic

2021: PNC Championship (with son John Daly II)

PGA Tour Champions

2017: Insperity Invitational