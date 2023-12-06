“We are adults and we like bantering” - Bryson DeChambeau says he’s developed a ‘unique relationship’ with Brooks Koepka since their feud

Bryson DeChambeau seems to have made up with Brooks Koepka. The 30-year-old golfer recently said that he resolved his feud with his co-LIV Golf star at the Ryder Cup. Now, DeChambeau said the same and claimed that he has developed a ‘unique relationship’ with his ex-rival turned friend.

For the unversed, DeChambeau and Koepka had a fallout at the 2019 Dubai Desert Classic. The duo entered a cold war after Koepka criticized the former's slow play.

Commenting on the same in the latest episode of The Rick Shiels golf show, DeChambeau has said that he now has a “good understanding” with Koepka. He further noted that they are both “adults” who like “bantering back and forth.”

Speaking on his relationship with Brooks Koepka at the moment, Bryson DeChambeau said:

“We have a good understanding of each other. I think I've got respect for him and I think he has respect for me and we've tried to grow this league (LIV) from its Inception together. And we have a big respect for each other because of that all the hours that we've put in talking to each other."

"That is why I think it's a cool unique relationship and we can banter back and forth now and have some fun. And it does, there's a little backstory to it like, it does mean something but we're past that. We are adults and we like bantering back and forth."

Over the years, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have taken digs at each other. However, this stopped during the 2021 Ryder Cup, when the two players joined hands to play for the US squad. The two LIV stars sorted out their differences for their team as well as their league.

Bryson DeChambeau on fighting for LIV Golf with Brooks Koepka

This is not the first time DeChambeau has opened up on his resolved issue with Koepka. Back in August, DeChambeau was a guest at the Pat McAfee show, where he touched upon the feud. The golfer said that he reconciled his differences with the five-time major champion for the better good.

Bryson DeChambeau said, as quoted by The Mirror:

"At the Ryder Cup, we kind of squashed a lot of what was going on. We realized we were going to play for our country and not for our own personal advantage and whatnot…

There was beef back in the day, and I think as time has gone on, have gotten older, especially going to LIV, we realized that we were all in this together and we've got to figure out a way to make it make sense for everyone."

The 2021 US Open champion added that both golfers shared similar beliefs. The duo joined shared similar ideologies as they joined the Greg Norman-led Saudi-backed series. It is noteworthy that LIV’s fight against the PGA Tour also seems to have helped them strengthen their bond over the years.