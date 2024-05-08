Shane Lowry has revealed that he and Rory McIlroy celebrated their Zurich Classic win a few days later by drinking some 'good stuff'. He added that it was important to celebrate the good days too considering he had won only seven times in 16 years.

Both Lowry and McIlroy are at the Quail Hollow Club this week for the Wells Fargo Championship. This will be their first start since their win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans two weeks ago. Playing together for the first time, the duo beat Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in the playoff.

During the Tuesday press conference of the Wells Fargo Championship, Shane Lowry said it was lovely to get a win since this was his first win on the PGA Tour in five years. Speaking about the post-win celebration, he revealed he returned home on Sunday night and McIlroy also had to go somewhere on Monday. So they decided to meet up on Wednesday and enjoy their recent triumph.

"We had a pretty good Wednesday night," he added. "We drank some nice stuff and had a good time and we celebrated our win which you should do. I've been on tour I've been playing 16 years and I've only won seven times. So you got to celebrate the good times too."

This was Shane Lowry's third win on the PGA Tour and first since the Open Championship 2019. His last professional win before the Zurich Classic was the BMW PGA Championship in 2022.

"I couldn't believe he was doing it," Shane Lowry reflects on Rory McIlroy's singing during the Zurich Classic win celebration

During the post-win celebration at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Rory McIlroy was spotted singing 'Don't Stop Believing' in front of a huge crowd. During the Tuesday press conference, Shane Lowry spoke about the incident.

"I couldn't believe he was doing it, to be honest," he said. "I was just standing on the side. Yeah, he kind of got blindsided into doing it, so fair play to him."

When asked to rate McIlroy's singing skills, the Irishman responded that he was a better golfer than the singer.

The 37-year-old golfer will now seen competing at the Wells Fargo Championship, which commences on Thursday, May 9. He is grouped with Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele for the opening round. The trio will tee off at Quail Hollow Club from the 10th hole at 11:22 am ET.