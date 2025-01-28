"We have found the weak link," - Kevin Kisner trolls his Jupiter Links GC teammate after improved performance in TGL

Kevin Kisner took a jibe at his Jupiter Links Golf Club teammate after the team won their first game in the TGL. On Monday, January 27, Jupiter competed against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club and won the game.

It was their first win of the season, having lost their last game against the Los Angeles Golf Club on January 14. In the game against LA, Kevin Kisner had a mishit, which eventually led to his teammates Max Homa and Tiger Woods bursting into laughter.

In the recent game on Monday, Kevin Kisner was impressive with his game and helped the team to win. Following the Jupiter Links Golf Club win, the team shared a hilarious post on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Everyone apologize to @K_Kisner right now."

Kevin Kisner reshared the post taking a jibe at Max Homa, writing:

"I love it! Let’s go @JupiterLinksGC we have found the weak link @Maxhoma."

Notably, Max Homa did not play for the Jupiter Links Golf Club on Monday. The TGL teams have four players, but only three compete in a game. Tom Kim missed the first game against LA on January 14, but he played against Boston.

When Max Homa took a playoff jibe at Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner and Max Homa enjoy a great time playing for Jupiter Links Golf Club. Homa last played at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, but he had some tough times in a bunker on the first hole during the first round of the game on January 22.

He ended up making a triple bogey on the hole. Kevin Kisner also struggled in a bunker during the Jupiter Links debut matchup in the TGL on January 14, which left his teammates bursting into laughter.

Following the opening round of the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open last week, Kevin Kisner took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"I hear @Maxhoma really paid attention @TGL last week on how to hit bunker shots for @JupiterLinksGC and applied the lesson today on his first hole!"

Homa replied to the PGA Tour pro taking a jibe at him by asking for advice on playing on the bunker. He wrote:

"Teach me how to aim it better next time plz I missed the pin by a mile"

Notably, Max Homa struggled with his game at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, and he withdrew from the competition after playing the first round. Although Homa missed the TGL game on Monday, he will be playing on the PGA Tour at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 2.

It's a signature PGA Tour event featuring a limited field. Scottie Scheffler is also scheduled to play in the tournament along with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa, in the field.

