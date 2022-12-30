“We get money for just showing up” – Fans react as LIV Golf asks fans to guess Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia’s exchange

LIV Golf recently tweeted a picture of Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia laughing hysterically. The caption asked viewers to guess what the two were laughing about.

LIV Golf @LIVGolfInv



#LIVGolf What do you think Louis said that had Sergio in hysterics? What do you think Louis said that had Sergio in hysterics? 😆#LIVGolf https://t.co/jTMlBE9hoy

The reactions included genuine, hilarious and, of course, LIV Golf's getting trolled.

For those who didn't know, Garcia spit into the cup during the 2007 WGC-CA Championship after he missed a short putt on his way to a triple bogey.

Liam Brandt @SirSportsman @LIVGolfInv Probably talking about the time Sergio spit in the cup or threw his shoe off the tee while playing. @LIVGolfInv Probably talking about the time Sergio spit in the cup or threw his shoe off the tee while playing.

"...You’re one of the richest golfers on the planet and got a terrorist government to fund you.”

Talk about being blunt.

There's some high-level trolling there.

PGA TUOR @PGATUOR @LIVGolfInv “We were never going to win on the PGA and make money but with LIV we get money for just showing up.” @LIVGolfInv “We were never going to win on the PGA and make money but with LIV we get money for just showing up.”

"Remember when we had to earn our money against the best"

Gabe @OkieNDal @LIVGolfInv “Remember when we had to earn our money against the best?!” @LIVGolfInv “Remember when we had to earn our money against the best?!”

"..we are getting paid this much money for Putt Putt"

Yakamatsu @Pjoji5 @LIVGolfInv Man, can you believe we are getting paid this much money for Putt Putt? @LIVGolfInv Man, can you believe we are getting paid this much money for Putt Putt?

Mickelson currently ranks 213th in OWGR.

Paul Holley Spain @PhSpain @LIVGolfInv Mickelson said he put 500k on himself finishing in top 30 @LIVGolfInv Mickelson said he put 500k on himself finishing in top 30

"Louis is just giving him courtesy smile"

Scott Gaetjens @SGaetjens @LIVGolfInv I bet Sergio's the one who said it and Louis is just giving him the courtesy smile. @LIVGolfInv I bet Sergio's the one who said it and Louis is just giving him the courtesy smile.

Does pretending to laugh bring more money?

Will Star @bobwill25 @LIVGolfInv Louis “ Will they pay us more if we pretend to be having a great time” Sergio “we have to have a great time it’s in our contract silly” @LIVGolfInv Louis “ Will they pay us more if we pretend to be having a great time” Sergio “we have to have a great time it’s in our contract silly”

A use believed they played average golf yet earned a lot.

Coach Hersom @coachhersom @LIVGolfInv Can you believe how much $$$ they pay us to play average golf @LIVGolfInv Can you believe how much $$$ they pay us to play average golf 👍😁

This user was straight to the point.

Sergio Garcia profile

Sergio Garcia after his 2017 Masters triumph(Image Via Getty)

Sergio Garcia now plays for the LIV. But he had a decent career at the the PGA too. He turned professional in 1999 after shooting the lowest score by an amateur at the Masters that year. He broke into the limelight when he finished runner-up in that year's PGA Championship, losing by one stroke to Tiger Woods.

Garcia has won 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour, including the 2017 Masters and the 2008 Players Championship. His first professional title on the tour was at the Irish Open in 1999 where he beat Argentine Angel Cabaro by a margin of three strokes. Sergio Garcia's first PGA title came at the MasterCard Colonial, where he won by beating the likes of Phil Mickelson and Brian Gay by a margin of two strokes.

The Spanish professional is a Ryder Cup veteran as well, with a career record of 25–13–7. He has been involved in six victories for Team Europe in the team event. The 42-year-old has come close to winning several other majors, finishing 2nd or tied 2 four times, two times each at the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He also finished tied third at the 2005 US Open.

Louis Oosthuizen profile

Ooosthuizen during US Open 2021

Oosthuizen turned professional in 2002. Before joining LIV Golf, Oosthuizen has so far won 14 titles. He has won mostly on the European Tour (8 wins) including one major.

His first professional win came at the Sunshine Tour's Vodacom Origins of Golf event in 2004 where he beat Keith home by a one-stroke margin.

The South African professional had five pro wins on the Sunshine Tour before he won on the European Tour.

His first victory on the European Tour came at the Open de Andalucia de Golf, where he won by a margin of three strokes.

Following his first European Tour win, Oosthuizen emerged victorious at the 2010 Open Championship, his sole major title.

Oosthuizen started off well. His two-day score was 132, the lowest total for 36 holes at the Open Championship. He eventually beat Lee Westwood by a seven-stroke margin.

Poll : 0 votes