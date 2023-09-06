Rory Mcllroy is one of the star performers for Team Europe going into the 2023 Ryder Cup. The Irish golfer will be hoping to provide an upset to Team USA after a disappointing 19-9 defeat 2 years ago. Interestingly, Mcllroy was anxious and scared for Team Europe and felt they were going to have a tough time.

However, his opinion has changed drastically in recent months and the former No.1 ranked golfer now believes that his team has a strong chance. Captain Luke Donald has assembled a rejuvenated team consisting of 4 new rookies and several in-form golfers. Mcllroy is content with his team and believes they have a decent fighting chance. Speaking to BBC Sport, Rory Mcllroy added:

“I think it’s a really good team.”

“If you had have asked me at the start of the year what I thought our chances were, I thought we were going to have a really tough time."

Mcllroy believes his team is in a good spot as they head for the Ryder Cup at the end of this month. Additionally, he also spoke about the controversial snubs from the team and about captain Luke Donald deciding to go for young players instead of experienced veterans.

Rory Mcllroy is riding the wave with a young and energized Team Europe

Following their defeat at the Whistling Straits two years ago, Team Europe entered a transition phase where there was a need for young players who exuberated energy and skill. Rory Mcllroy is currently one of the most experienced players of his team but still advocates for a younger squad.

Veterans like Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter won't be a part of Team Europe after almost 2 decades. On the other hand, young players like Ludvig Aberg, Nicolai Hojgaard and the FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland have been included in the team.

Interestingly, Rory Mcllroy was awaiting this transition and has accepted it with open arms. The 34-year old is blown away by the new youthful energy in the team while believing they have a strong chance against the might of Team USA.

“It was always going to be a transitional time for Team Europe.”

Mcllroy added via BBC Sport.

“Someone like Ludvig, Nicolai Hojgaard and Bob MacIntyre - I think it’s great to have them on the team because it injects a fresh, youthful exuberance into the whole dynamic of the week which is really cool.”

Expand Tweet