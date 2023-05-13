“We have a great thing going”: Brendan Steele reacts to LIV Golf’s positive crowd at Tulsa

Brendan Steele is quite happy with the momentum that LIV Golf has picked up over the year. LIV's Tulsa event has proven to be quite a success. After the positive response the league had in Adelaide, Australia three weeks ago, there is a new top event- this time at Tulsa, in the United States.

Despite rainy weather, fans gathered in masses at the Cedar Ridge Country Club to watch the players. The love for golf in Oklahoma is why the LIV Golf Series turned to the city and it seems to have worked in their favor.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, LIV Golfer Brendan Steele said:

“I think this is probably the best one we’ve had in America, to be quite honest. In Australia it was fantastic. Singapore was really good, as well. We came out there with a warm welcome, and you come to Tulsa, the guys are really loving it out here. They’re sport hungry, or event hungry, if I can put it that way.”

While there is no official count, LIV Golf estimates that there will be around 10,000 fans in attendance every day at the tournament. It might even increase with the furthering of the rounds.

“I’ve heard for the first time in America where — the U.S. where you see where the guys are going to go this week; are they going to support the PGA TOUR or come out to LIV, and I heard a hell of a lot more people saying they’re coming out to the LIV and seeing what it’s all about. Just shows we’re doing something right.”

LIV Golf Players impressed with high attendance at Tulsa event

LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa - Day One (Image via Getty)

However, the Tulsa event does not compare to the 2022 PGA Championship. Its attendance does have similar statistics to the Senior PGA Championship. Yet, the numbers are a sign of the growth and progress of the LIV Series.

Brendan Steele continued:

“The crowds were amazing, and the energy was great. So exciting that everybody showed up and is having a great time out here because we think we have a great thing going, and I love to see people in new places come out and check it out.”

Golfers like Dustin Johnson and Talor Gooch were also in awe of the crowds at Tulsa.

“For the American events so far, Miami last year might have been the only one that felt like it was bigger than today from a crowd perspective. I was happy that Oklahoma turned out today.”

No other LIV event has seemed bigger, and this seems to be the positive boost that the Series needs.

