"We were all hurting after Whistling Straits" - Rory McIlroy opens up after a stunning victory over Team USA in the Ryder Cup

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup concluded successfully on Sunday (October 1). Team Europe defeated Team USA to ultimately get their hands on the trophy by a 15-10 lead.

Right after the triumph, Rory McIlroy, the Northern Irish Professional golfer, opened up on the fiery win. He even became emotional while speaking about the same.

Following the confrontations between the two teams on Saturday (September 30) night, the US team came out fighting in the Sunday singles. However, things flipped immediately as the Europe squad got to clinch the Ryder Cup trophy with Tommy Fleetwood's 3-and-1 victory.

This triumph is especially significant for the European team because the American side won the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits two years ago. Rory McIlroy, who was fighting back his tears, admitted that they were hurt badly following the 2021 Ryder Cup results.

Rory McIlroy told Sky Sports:

"I am so proud to be part of this team. Incredible day, incredible week with all these guys. We were hurting after Whistling Straits and the players on that team wanted to redeem ourselves and prove to the world that is not who we are."

"We know the future of this team is Bob MacIntrye, Ludvig Aberg, Nicolai Hojgaard," he added.

The Americans won 19-9 on their own turf in 2021, but the European team battled back this year to win 16.5-11.5 in Rome on Sunday.

How well did the teams play on the last day of the Ryder Cup 2023?

Team Europe began the Sunday singles with a five-point lead. However, Team USA tried their best to give a tough time to their opponents on the last day of the session.

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm started the first match of the day the World No. 1 and No. 3 traded blows all day, with the American leading, 1 up, through 11. However, the match was halved after the final hole.

Patrick Cantlay then defeated Justin Rose. The American golfer had a 3-up lead through 11 holes and Rose subsequently won the 12th and 13th holes. However, Cantlay closed it out with a birdie at the par-3 17th.

Rory McIlroy made six birdies over the first 12 holes. This let him stand by a 4-up lead. After an unfortunate defeat at the Whistling Straits, McIlroy was the leading points earner, going 4-1-0.

Ultimately, Tommy Fleetwood achieved a 3-and-1 victory over the American professional golfer Rickie Fowler, which led Team Europe to lift the 2023 Ryder Cup trophy.