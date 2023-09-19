“We just had a blast” - Scottie Scheffler shares his unforgettable first Ryder Cup memory and his passion for the tournament

Scottie Scheffler is currently one of the best golfers in Team USA for the Ryder Cup. However, there was a time when the World No.1 ranked golfer was a rookie for the Ryder Cup. Scheffler made his Cup debut at the Whistling Straights in 2021, featuring in a remarkable victory for Team USA.

Since then, the 27-year old golfer has come a long way and currently dominates the PGA Tour rankings. In a recent Q&A just days before the Ryder Cup, Scheffler was asked about his first memory of the competition and the anticipation behind playing in it.

Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler was included in the junior Ryder Cup team in 2012 at Medinah Country Club. Subsequently, that was the first time he saw the competition live and believes it was a surreal experience. He was accompanied by his dad during the event and witnessed the infamous "Miracle at Medinah" incident live where Team Europe orchestrated a record-breaking comeback.

"My Dad and I were there on the Friday and Saturday, and we just had a blast."

Scheffler added via Golf Week.

"It really was a surreal experience. The U.S. team played so well that year on the first two days that we all thought they would be able to cruise through on Sunday but then the Miracle at Medinah happens. It really fired me up to hopefully play in the Ryder Cup one day."

Presumably, Scottie Scheffler drew inspiration from the 2012 Ryder Cup as he played a pivotal part in dismantling Team Europe in 2021, resulting in a historic 19-9 victory for Team USA.

Scottie Scheffler opens up about playing his first Ryder Cup away from home

Team Europe have an added advantage this year as they host the Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone in Rome. However, Scottie Scheffler and his teammates are prepared for the competition despite being clear underdogs away from home. On paper, Team USA has a much stronger lineup consisting of prominent PGA Tour golfers. However, Team Europe can set the course to their liking and deal heavy damage to the opposition.

Scheffler is ready for the upcoming challenge and cherishes the opportunity while playing as an underdog. Team USA haven't won away from home in a while and the Masters Tournament winner wants to change that this year.

"I feel excited. I think they might set up the golf course in the same way that they did in Paris with really tight fairways and heavy rough as that was definitely a recipe for success for the Europeans that year."

Scottie Scheffler further added about playing away from home:

"I enjoy being the underdog and competing away from home. We haven’t won in Europe for so long. It will be very exciting for me as a player to go over there to compete on their soil and to see how we approach it as a team."

Scottie Scheffler will be considered as the catalyst for Team USA and will bear the responsibility to get the maximum points for his team. His technical prowess and attitude makes him one of the best golfers in the world currently and a valuable asset to Team USA.