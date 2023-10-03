“We literally had an assembly line to make him 100 tees” - Tiger Woods’ ‘short tees’ story shared by a TaylorMade employee

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has some specific preferences when it comes to his golf tees. These tees must be a particular size, and he refuses to use the longer ones favoured by other golfers.

A TaylorMade employee shared this story in a video on Bar Stool Sports' Fore Play pod on TikTok. The TaylorMade employee explained how, during one of golf's major tournaments, Tiger Woods asked for tees in the TaylorMade tour truck, but they didn't have the specific tees he preferred.

Facing this challenge, the TaylorMade staff improvised. They set up an assembly line in the truck to make 100 custom tees for Tiger.

"We literally had an assembly line to make him 100 tees."

One person cut the tees, another sharpened them, and so on, until they had enough for Tiger's needs. Someone who visited the truck during this operation remarked,

"Jeez, this smells like a furniture shop in here. What are you doing?"

The employee replied,

"We're making short tees for Woods to suit his game."

When asked why they didn't suggest Tiger use longer tees, the response was simple:

"I told him you've got two choices. You can go and tell him, or you can get in this production line. He's straight in the production line. He's helping out!"

This incident highlights the attention to detail golf legends like Tiger Woods have for their equipment and playing conditions. It also shows the dedication of the TaylorMade staff, who are willing to go to great lengths to meet the unique demands of a golf icon.

With his 15 major championship wins, Woods is a golfer whose preferences are taken very seriously, even if it means setting up an assembly line for custom tees. While recovering from injuries and surgery, his impact on the game of golf and his dedication to excellence remain a significant part of his legendary career.

Update on Tiger Woods' Golf Comeback

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner, had been on a break from the sport due to an ankle injury sustained during this year's Masters.

However, in the past month, he has made several appearances on the golf course. Notably, he was seen caddying for his son, Charlie Woods, at the Mission Inn Golf Club. He was also spotted at the Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey, playing alongside pro golfers like Will Zalatoris and Rickie Fowler.

These recent sightings have sparked hope among fans for his return to competitive golf. The exact timeline for his comeback, though, remains uncertain.