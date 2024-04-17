"We'll get you one to fit your big brain" - Brooks Koepka's Smash GC takes a jibe at Brandel Chamblee after his latest LIV Golf comment

Brooks Koepka's Smash GC recently took a dig at golf analyst and long-time LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee after his recent comments on the circuit.

On Tuesday, April 16, Chamblee wrote on X that he was quite sure that Rory McIlroy's LIV Golf rumor was started by the Saudi-backed circuit after a poor showing at the Masters.

While LIV Golf didn't respond to Chamblee's claim directly, Koepka, who owned Smash GC, didn't miss a chance to take a swipe at him. After LIV Golf launched caps in association with New Era Caps, Smash GC reposted the tweet and wrote:

"DM us your address @chambleebrandel we'll get you one to fit your big brain 🤡"

Expand Tweet

Chamblee has been one of the staunchest critics of the Saudi-backed circuit. While many experts and professionals have changed their views over time, he has remained firm in his stance against the PGA Tour's rival. Recently, in one of the episodes of The Thing About Golf Podcast, he said that LIV Golf professionals were missing attention, buzz, and competition and would likely want to return to the PGA Tour.

Chamblee had also suggested that if players like Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka wanted to make their way back to the PGA Tour, they needed to be punished or shouldn't be allowed at the Signature events for a significant period.

"There would have to be some sort of either fine or period of time where they are not able to play at the highest level on the PGA Tour. They have to earn their way back, show that they are committed to playing these smaller events," he said as per Bunkered.

How did Brooks Koepka perform at the Masters?

Unlike last year, Brooks Koepka had a tough time at the Masters Tournament as he failed to make an impression on any of the days last week.

The five-time major champion began his week at Augusta with a 1-over 73 in the first two rounds. He shot 76 on Saturday, his worst round of the tournament, and then finished with 75. The last year's runner-up finished T45 and aggregated at 9-over after 72 holes, 20 strokes behind the winner, Scottie Scheffler.

Koepka will next be seen at the LIV Golf Adelaide, which will take place from April 26 to 28 at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia. He is currently eighteenth in the season standings, topping the top ten in five starts so far. His team, Smash GC, is fourth in the team standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback