"We look at all the options that we have" - R&A's Martin Slumbers and Yasir Al-Rumayyan convene to address Saudi investment impact on golf

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers and the Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), Yasir Al-Rumayyan, secretly met during the Open Championship. The meeting took place at the tournament venue itself.

According to The Telegraph, the meeting took place during the fourth round of the British Open, in a private box at the facilities. Al Rumayyan was accompanied by Amanda Staveley, a close associate.

The R&A later confirmed the meeting in a statement, although no details of what was discussed during the meeting were given. However, the significance of the meeting is evident.

It is the first time that the highest representative of the PIF has been admitted to the Majors environment since the emergence of the LIV Golf circuit. It is also one more of the encounters of top golf officials with the Saudi PIF.

LIV Golf, PIF's main golf product (for now), is advocating for its events to receive world-ranking points and exemption possibilities for Majors. Slumbers and the R&A are among those deciding these issues.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Amanda Staveley are among the main architects of the PIF's growing presence in sports in recent years. Not just in golf, Al-Rumayyan is currently the chairman of the Newcastle United football club in the English Premier League.

Martin Slumbers' previous statements

Martin Slumbers made statements on the subject of sponsorship in golf today, as well as about the PIF. He spoke on the subject during a press conference held on Tuesday prior to the start of The Open Championship.

Among the most fundamental things Martin Slumbers said was that the governing body he heads will not rule out any sponsorship options that may come from the PIF.

Yassir Al-Rumayyan, LIV Golf Invitational - DC (Image via Getty).

This was part of what Martin Slumbers said, according to The Telegraph:

“I am very open to talking to various potential sponsors [PIF included]. We have a number of large corporate partners that help us make this thing happen. I think the world has changed in the last year. It’s not just golf. You’re seeing it in football. You’re seeing it in F1. You’re seeing it in cricket. I’m sure tennis won’t be that far behind."

He added:

“The world of sport has changed dramatically in the last 12 months, and it is not feasible for the R&A or golf to just ignore what is a societal change on a global basis. We will be considering within all the parameters that we look at all the options that we have.

“We have a huge responsibility to the game around the world to grow it, to govern it, and to ensure it’s thriving, and our one asset which is profitable is this week."

Rumors also circulated during The Open Championship that the Official World Golf Ranking board was having a meeting at the Royal Liberpool Golf Club. Otherwise, The Telegraph also said that the British Open could be counting on Saudi funding for the upcoming season.