Bryson DeChambeau finished the third round of the Masters Tournament in fifth place with a score of 3 under, four strokes behind Scottie Scheffler. This keeps him squarely in contention for the title and more than a few fans are expecting a win from him.

Well-known former professional player and golf commentator Brad Faxon is one of them. Faxon stated this Sunday for the "Live from The Masters" program that a Bryson DeChambeau victory would be "the best thing for the game of golf."

This was part of what Brad Faxon had to say on the matter:

"The best thing for the game of golf right now would be for Bryson DeChambeau to win The Masters. He’s a 30-year old, 8-time winner on the PGA Tour, and he’s a different human being right now."

"We have this huge divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Tour, and these guys when they come from LIV, this is what they want. They want to play against the best players in the world. What we have lost is our villains. We have lost the guys that make us root against somebody. We have lost rivalries," he added.

Faxon continued:

"We have the best player in the world in Scottie Scheffler and he needs help creating something to make him more popular. I have no doubt that Scottie can win, but the best thing for golf would be if Bryson wins."

Brad Faxon had a career spanning over 30 seasons in professional golf, primarily in the PGA Tour. During his time there, he secured eight out of his 21 professional victories. Since 2010, he has transitioned into a career as a golf commentator for various television networks.

What was Bryson DeChambeau's performance in the first three rounds of the Masters 2024?

Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the main attractions of the Masters 2024. The LIV Golf star led the event during both the first and second rounds and is among the top contenders after 54 holes.

DeChambeau played the first round for a 7-under 65, the best round of his career at Augusta National Golf Club. His performance included eight birdies and one bogey, and he placed first, one stroke ahead of Scottie Scheffler.

The second round was very demanding due to high winds. DeChambeau weathered the difficulties and finished with three birdies, four bogeys and a score of 6 under for 36 holes. He remained in first place tied with Scheffler and Max Homa.

DeChambeau could not keep up the same pace during the moving day and had four birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey to fall to fifth with a score of 3 under.

The American will start his fourth round at 2:15 p.m. (Eastern Time), playing a duo with Xander Schauffele.