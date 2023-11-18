English golfer Mike Browne secured an emotional three-stroke victory at the G4D Tour Season Finale, held at Jumeirah Golf Estates during the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

On Saturday, Browne clinched the title that held special significance as it fulfilled his late father's aspirations. Reflecting on the emotional triumph, Browne said via European Tour:

"That was a pretty special day. The course was playing amazing. That one was for my dad. We lost him a year ago."

Browne shot a one-under-par 71 to claim victory ahead of World No. 1 Kipp Popert (on the WR4GD). The English golfer encountered an early setback with a bogey but swiftly rebounded with a birdie at the par-five second hole. Further successes, including a birdie at the long seventh, propelled Browne's lead.

Triumphs at the 11th and 12th holes extended his lead, ultimately securing a four-shot lead before concluding the round with a double bogey. Despite the late stumble, Browne's overall performance sealed a three-stroke victory.

Brendan Lawlor and Kurtis Barkley finished in a tie for second place.

Mike Browne feels privileged and lucky to play alongside modern greats

Mike Browne of England celebrates with the G4D trophy alongside Tony Bennett, President of Edga and Head of Disability and Inclusion for the IGF, Daniel Van Otterdijk, Group Chief Communications Officer of DP World and Eric Nicoli, Chairman of PGA European Tour Group, following the G4D Tour season finale (Image via Getty)

Mike Browne is a former British soldier whose career with the Royal Regiment of Artillery in the British Army was tragically cut short due to a severe injury. It led to the amputation of his left leg.

He expressed profound gratitude and a sense of privilege as he competed alongside the world's best golfers with disabilities at iconic venues like Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE).

"You can't put it into words. You are sharing the course with the greats of modern times, so I feel very privileged and lucky to get this chance. Yes, it's crazy actually, you know, it's nice because they involve us and they know our first names, they always say hello and make us one of the team, and it's pretty special to be involved in that. Thank you to everyone who has got me to this point," added Browne.