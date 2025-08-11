"We move on," - Tommy Fleetwood gets real about another heartbreaking defeat at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tommy Fleetwood suffered another heartbreak on the PGA Tour as he collapsed during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. For the second time this season, he failed to win after having a 54-hole lead. While his wait for a first win continues, the ace English golfer was motivated to push harder and wanted to take positives from this week.
On Sunday, August 10, Fleetwood entered the TPC Southwind with a 54-hole one-shot lead. Although he didn't play badly, a lack of birdies on the front nine cost him, and he finished with a 1-under 69. Eventually, he fell one stroke behind Justin Rose and J.J. Spaun and missed the playoff face-off.
During the post-round interview, Tommy Fleetwood reflected on the heartbreak.
"I'm obviously going to be disappointed," he said. "I said last time, there's a lot of positives to take, as much as I don't really, I won't feel like that right now. I'm just going to look at what I feel like I could have done and how close it was.
"You know, we move on. There's another week that's next and I've just got to reflect on today and obviously keep pushing forward and try and put myself in that position again," he added.
For the uninitiated, Fleetwood was in a similar situation at the Travelers Championship 2025. He entered the final round with a comfortable 3-hole lead, but choked in the final round.
Tommy Fleetwood now has 43 top ten finishes without a single win. This includes whooping six runner-up finishes and six third-place finishes. Fans will be hoping that their favorite golfer breaks the curse soon.
How much did Tommy Fleetwood earn at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025?
The purse size of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship was $20 million, and Tommy Fleetwood bagged $1.16 million for a joint third-place finish alongside Scottie Scheffler. Justin Rose took home $3.6 million as the winner's share, while J.J. Spaun earned $2.16 million for his runner-up finish.
Here's a look at the payout for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship (top 14 and ties):
- WIN. Justin Rose (-16): $3.6 million
- 2. J.J. Spaun (-16): $2.16 million
- T3. Tommy Fleetwood (-15): $1.16 million
- T3. Scottie Scheffler (-15): $1.16 million
- 5. Cameron Young (-11): $800,000
- T6. Rickie Fowler (-10): $670,000
- T6. Akshay Bhatia (-10): $670,000
- T6. Andrew Novak (-10): $670,000
- T9. Ludvig Åberg (-9): $500,000
- T9. Patrick Cantlay (-9): $500,000
- T9. Kurt Kitayama (-9): $500,000
- T9. Chris Kirk (-9): $500,000
- T9. Ben Griffin (-9): $500,000
- T14. Si Woo Kim (-8): $360,000
- T14. Bud Cauley (-8): $360,000
- T14. Jhonattan Vegas (-8): $360,000