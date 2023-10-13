“We must respect Zach Johnson’s decision to leave him off” - Gary Player weighs in on Dustin Johnson's Ryder Cup omission

The 2023 Ryder Cup US Team was one that was rather talked about, especially when it came to captain's picks. This year's US team was surrounded by a big debate about whether LIV Golfers should be a part of the event or not. Needless to say, that question was answered when Brooks Koepka was chosen to be a part of the team.

However, other big names such as the likes of Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau missed out on the team, a decision that was contested several times. In a Sportskeeda exclusive, Gary Player spoke about his stance on the situation.

"Dustin is a very talented golfer, a major champion, and has had success for many years. But I hate the word "if." He did not have as good of a year as Brooks Koepka, who was a captain's selection for the Ryder Cup team. Being a captain is tough, so we must respect Zach Johnson's decision to leave him off."

His exclusion from the event was just his second absence in 13 years, having become a regular at the event over the years. Ahead of the Cup, Johnson had admitted that he would have loved to be a part of the 12-man team this year.

"I would love to be a part of the team. But to be honest, I haven’t really played that well, this year. But have I played well enough to be on the team? Yeah. I didn’t have the best year. Was it good enough to make the team?"

Dustin Johnson vyes for Ryder Cup captaincy despite LIV Golf woes

Despite not making the team for the 2023 edition, Dustin Johnson is still optimistic of being named the captain for the 45th edition of the biennial tournament. Hoping to be a future US captain, Johnson said via Golf Monthly:

"Yeah, I’d love to do it [be a Ryder Cup captain]. I love the Ryder Cup and love being a part of it and that would be something that I would be up for if they want me to do it."

Needless to say, with the new PGA Tour x LIV Golf series merger announced earlier this year, what might happen with the future of golf still remains in question.