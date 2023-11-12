“We need to get another rules official” - Cameron Smith entangled in unusual rules controversy, faces 15-minute delay

Cameron Smith found himself entangled in an unusual controversy during the final round of the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open when he faced a 15-minute delay due to his playing partner.

The 54-hole leader, Smith, shot a 2-under 68 on Sunday, November 12, bringing his aggregate score to 18-under. Unfortunately, he fell one stroke short of winning the Hong Kong Open. However, the final round didn't conclude without drama.

In the fourth round, Smith's playing partner, Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand, hit a tee shot into the thick bushes on the 16th hole. He then took an extended amount of time to assess his shot, sparking a debate between him and Ben Campbell, who ultimately won the Asian Tour event.

Both players called the rules official to assist and protested against Khongwatmai and his caddie walking through dense scrub, which they believed was impacting a branch on a tree connected to the undergrowth. The players were visibly unhappy with Khongwatmai's approach.

Campbell was quoted as saying via the Sydney Morning Herald:

"I think we need to get another rules official."

The 24-year-old Thai eventually sank a bogey but recovered with a birdie on the next hole for a three-way tie after the 17th hole. While Smith made a birdie on the final hole, Campbell secured a birdie to win the Hong Kong Open. Khongwatmai finished joint third at 17-under.

The former Open Championship winner will now head back home, scheduled to compete at the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open in the next couple of weeks.

How did Cameron Smith perform in the 2022–23 season?

The 30-year-old Australian had an impressive 2022–23 season as he won two titles on the LIV Golf Circuit. He finished second behind Talor Gooch in the season standings and bagged $23,139,917. Besides, he also won the Australian PGA Championship last year.

Here's a look at Cameron Smith's performance in the 2022–23 season:

LIV Golf League 2023

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba) - T5

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson (The Gallery Golf Club) - T24

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando (Orange County National) - T26

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club) - T3

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club, Serapong Course) - T6

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa (Cedar Ridge Country Club) T2

LIV Golf Invitational DC (Trump National Golf Club) - T9

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama) - T12

LIV Golf Invitational London (Centurion Club) - 1

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (The Old White Course) - T32

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster) - 1

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms) - T37

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC) - T24

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play (Trump National Doral Golf Course) - T30

Major Championships

Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club) - T34

PGA Championship (Oak Hill Country Club) - T9

U.S. Open (Los Angeles Country Club) - 4

The Open (Royal Liverpool GC) - T33

DP World Tour:

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (Royal Queensland Golf Club) - 1