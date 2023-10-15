“We are all so proud” - Padraig Harrington shows his support in the Ireland Rugby team despite fine margin defeat

Padraig Harrington extended his support to the Ireland Rugby team after their heartbreaking narrow margin loss against New Zealand at the World Cup.

Harrington was following his home team at the Rugby World Cup match during the rain delay at the PGA Tour Champions SAS Championship on Saturday, October 14. However, to every fan's disappointment, including the 52-year-old Irishman, Ireland went down 28-24 against the Kiwi team.

Following the valiant effort by Team Ireland, Harrington congratulated them on their journey until the quarterfinals. He wrote:

"Devastated for the lads @IrishRugby. Such a great team that has given us so many memorable results . Sport at the highest level nearly always comes down to such fine margins. We are all so proud of this team and how they’ve represented Ireland"

New Zealand will take on the Argentinians in the semi-finals next week, as the latter beat Wales in the first quarter-final, thrashing them 29-17.

As for Harrington, none of the players could complete the second round of the SAS Championship due to rain. Players will complete their second round on Sunday, October 15, which will resume at 7:45 am ET.

How did Padraig Harrington perform at the SAS Championship 2023?

The three-time major champion carded a 70 in the first round and was 1-over in the second round after completing 11 holes. Padraig Harrington is currently placed at T47, with a total score of 1-under after 29 holes.

Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand and Rod Pampling of Australia have a one-stroke lead after Saturday's play. However, they still have many holes left to conclude the second round.

Here's the leaderboard after the second day at SAS Championship 2023:

T1. Thongchai Jaidee: -7

T1. Rod Pampling: -7

T3. John Huston: -6

T3. Y.E. Yang: -6

T3. Harrison Frazar: -6

T3. Mike Weir: -6

T3. Steven Alker: -6

T3. Vijay Singh: -6

T9. Lee Janzen: -5

T9. Richard Green: -5

T9. Bernhard Langer: -5

T9. Wes Short, Jr.: -5

T9. Joe Durant: -5

T9. Paul Broadhurst: -5

T9. Retief Goosen: -5

T9. Robert Karlsson: -5

T9. Brian Gay: -5

T9. Ernie Els: -5

T9. Jerry Kelly: -5

T20. Darren Clarke: -4

T20. Mario Tiziani: -4

T20. Rocco Mediate: -4

T20. K.J. Choi: -4

T20. Rob Labritz: -4

T20. Jesper Parnevik: -4

T26. Carlos Franco: -3

T26. Alex Cejka: -3

T26. Stuart Appleby: -3

T26. Billy Mayfair: -3

T26. Jeff Maggert: -3

T26. David Duval: -3

T26. Paul Goydos: -3

T33. Justin Leonard: -2

T33. Tim O'Neal: -2

T33. David McKenzie: -2

T33. Jeff Sluman: -2

T33. Mark Calcavecchia: -2

T33. Chris DiMarco: -2

T33. Neal Lancaster: -2

T33. Steve Flesch: -2

T33. Ken Tanigawa: -2

T33. Notah Begay III: -2

T33. Marco Dawson: -2

T33. Mark Hensby: -2

T33. Boo Weekley: -2

T33. Kirk Triplett: -2

T47. Padraig Harrington: -1

T47. Brian Cooper: -1

T47. Miguel Angel Jiménez: -1

T47. Olin Browne: -1

T47. Duffy Waldorf: -1

T47. Bob Estes: -1

T47. Davis Love III: -1

T54. Andrew Johnson: E

T54. Woody Austin: E

T54. Colin Montgomerie: E

T54. David Branshaw: E

T54. Keith Horne: E

T54. Ken Duke: E