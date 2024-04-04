“We’re coming for that green jacket” - Sergio Garcia posts a special message with fellow LIV Golfers traveling to the 2024 Masters

Sergio Garcia has expressed confidence in his LIV golfers' ability to win the upcoming Masters 2024. With the tournament just around the corner, 13 LIV golfers have qualified for the prestigious event.

Notably, as a former winner, Sergio Garcia enjoys a lifetime exemption to compete at the Masters. Ahead of the tournament, the Spaniard recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a special message with all the LIV players who qualified for the Masters.

He wrote:

"We’re coming for that green jacket @TheMasters."

Alongside Garcia, the field will feature defending champion Jon Rahm, Adrian Meronk, and Tyrrell Hatton, who recently joined LIV. Additionally, LIV golfers Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, and Phil Mickelson will compete next week at the Masters.

DeChambeau, having won the US Open in 2020, has a five-year exemption to compete in the Majors, while Koepka secured his spot by winning the PGA Championship in 2023.

Adrian Meronk and Tyrrell Hatton qualified by ranking within the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Smith, the 150th Open Championship winner, can compete at the Masters until 2027.

Watson, Johnson, Mickelson, Schwartzel, Reed, and Rahm earned their spots by winning the tournament in the past. Meanwhile, Niemann received a special invitation from the officials and will compete next week.

The Masters 2024 is scheduled to take place from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course.

How did LIV golfers play at the Masters 2023?

Eighteen LIV golfers qualified and teed it up at the Masters in 2023. However, only 13 of them made the cut. The best finish was recorded by Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, who tied for second place.

Jon Rahm won the Masters in 2023, but at that time, he was part of the PGA Tour. The Spanish golfer joined the Saudi circuit in late 2023 and made his debut in the series at the 2024 LIV Gold Mayakoba event.

Patrick Reed played at the major last year and finished in a tie for fourth place after shooting four rounds of 71-70-72-68. Niemann finished in the T16 position, while Harold Varner III settled in a tie for 29th place.

Cameron Smith also participated in the Masters in 2023 and secured the T34 position on the leaderboard along with Talor Gooch. Abraham Ancer was another LIV golfer who participated in the major. However, he struggled in the final round of the event, shooting 76 and settling in a tie for 39th place.

Mito Pereira played four rounds of 74-70-77-73 and finished in a tie for 43rd place, while Thomas Pieters secured the T48 position. Dustin Johnson finished in a tie for 48th place, and Charl Schwartzel secured the T50 position.

Sergio Garcia also competed at the Masters in 2023 but failed to make the cut. Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Kokrak, and Bubba Watson also missed the cut. Meanwhile, Louis Oosthuizen and Kevin Na withdrew from the competition.