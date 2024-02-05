“We’re a force to be reckoned with” – Jon Rahm heaps praise on his Legion XIII side after winning LIV Golf Mayakoba on debut

Jon Rahm-led Legion XIII aggregated at 24-under after three rounds to win the LIV Golf Maykoba, beating Bryson DeChambeau's Crusher GC by one shot.
Rahm's team consists of his Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton, along with Kieran Vincent and college amateur turned pro Caleb Surratt. ThE team was finalized hardly a week ago, and a few days later they won their debut start on the LIV Golf.
Speaking at the post-round interview on Sunday, the Spaniard said he was proud of his team.
"I saw Tyrrell was killing it. I don't know what Caleb, and Kieran shot... But you know, I told Kieran on the race today was his day, kind of told Tyrrell jokingly. You know, be a nice, nice, nice day for Tyrrell. Haven't shot a 64, and I guess this was a 64. So, you know, I guess my encouraging was this morning's help for them," he said.
"I wish I could have used it for myself a little bit more, but I'm so proud of them. I'm proud of everybody. You know, like you said, this team was just assembled Monday, I believe Sunday or Monday, and we come in, and we made an impact, and everything was meant for that. So, we want to make an impact, and everybody knows we are a force to be reckoned with," Rahm added.
How much did Jon Rahm's team win for winning the LIV Golf Mayakoba?
Jon Rahm's team Legion XIII won $3 million for winning the LIV Golf Mayakoba team portion. Crusher GC received $1.5 million for the runner-up finish, while Torque GC won $500,000 for finishing third.
In the individual portion, Joaquin Niemann bagged $4 million for the win, while runner-up Sergio Garcia won $2.25 million.
Here's the payout for the individual portion at LIV Golf Mayakoba:
- 1. Joaquin Niemann (-12): $4,000,000
- 2. Sergio Garcia (-12): $2,250,000
- T3. Dean Burmester (-10): $1,250,000
- T3. Jon Rahm (-10): $1,250,000
- T5. Dustin Johnson (-8): $700,000
- T5. Brooks Koepka (-8): $700,000
- T5. Charles Howell III (-8): $700,000
- T8. Tyrrell Hatton (-7): $457,500
- T8. Louis Oosthuizen (-7): $457,500
- T8. Cameron Smith (-7): $457,500
- T11. Richard Bland (-6): $370,000
- T11. Paul Casey (-6): $370,000
- T13. Caleb Surratt (-5): $320,000
- T13. Laurie Canter (-5): $320,000
- T13. Sebastián Muñoz (-5): $320,000
- 16. Talor Gooch (-4): $285,000
- T17. Sam Horsfield (-3): $255,000
- T17. Kevin Na (-3): $255,000
- T17. Cameron Tringale (-3): $255,000
- T17. Patrick Reed (-3): $255,000
- T21. Anirban Lahiri (-2): $211,000
- T21. Scott Vincent (-2): $211,000
- T21. Brendan Steele (-2): $211,000
- T21. Lucas Herbert (-2): $211,000
- T21. Bubba Watson (-2): $211,000
- T26. Matt Jones (-1): $185,000
- T26. Bryson DeChambeau (-1): $185,000
- T26. Marc Leishman (-1): $185,000
- T29. Abraham Ancer (E): $167,500
- T29. Martin Kaymer (E): $167,500
- T29. Matthew Wolff (E): $167,500
- T29. Ian Poulter (E): $167,500
- T33. Lee Westwood (+1): $149,500
- T33. Kalle Samooja (+1): $149,500
- T33. Eugenio Chacarra (+1): $149,500
- T33. Jason Kokrak (+1): $149,500
- T37. Henrik Stenson (+2): $141,500
- T37. Hudson Swafford (+2): $141,500
- T39. Kieran Vincent (+3): $132,800
- T39. Mito Pereira (+3): $132,800
- T39. Charl Schwartzel (+3): $132,800
- T39. David Puig (+3): $132,800
- T39. Jinichiro Kozuma (+3): $132,800