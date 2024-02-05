“We’re a force to be reckoned with” – Jon Rahm heaps praise on his Legion XIII side after winning LIV Golf Mayakoba on debut

Jon Rahm-led Legion XIII aggregated at 24-under after three rounds to win the LIV Golf Maykoba, beating Bryson DeChambeau's Crusher GC by one shot.

Rahm's team consists of his Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton, along with Kieran Vincent and college amateur turned pro Caleb Surratt. ThE team was finalized hardly a week ago, and a few days later they won their debut start on the LIV Golf.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Sunday, the Spaniard said he was proud of his team.

"I saw Tyrrell was killing it. I don't know what Caleb, and Kieran shot... But you know, I told Kieran on the race today was his day, kind of told Tyrrell jokingly. You know, be a nice, nice, nice day for Tyrrell. Haven't shot a 64, and I guess this was a 64. So, you know, I guess my encouraging was this morning's help for them," he said.

"I wish I could have used it for myself a little bit more, but I'm so proud of them. I'm proud of everybody. You know, like you said, this team was just assembled Monday, I believe Sunday or Monday, and we come in, and we made an impact, and everything was meant for that. So, we want to make an impact, and everybody knows we are a force to be reckoned with," Rahm added.

How much did Jon Rahm's team win for winning the LIV Golf Mayakoba?

Jon Rahm's team Legion XIII won $3 million for winning the LIV Golf Mayakoba team portion. Crusher GC received $1.5 million for the runner-up finish, while Torque GC won $500,000 for finishing third.

In the individual portion, Joaquin Niemann bagged $4 million for the win, while runner-up Sergio Garcia won $2.25 million.

Here's the payout for the individual portion at LIV Golf Mayakoba:

1. Joaquin Niemann (-12): $4,000,000

2. Sergio Garcia (-12): $2,250,000

T3. Dean Burmester (-10): $1,250,000

T3. Jon Rahm (-10): $1,250,000

T5. Dustin Johnson (-8): $700,000

T5. Brooks Koepka (-8): $700,000

T5. Charles Howell III (-8): $700,000

T8. Tyrrell Hatton (-7): $457,500

T8. Louis Oosthuizen (-7): $457,500

T8. Cameron Smith (-7): $457,500

T11. Richard Bland (-6): $370,000

T11. Paul Casey (-6): $370,000

T13. Caleb Surratt (-5): $320,000

T13. Laurie Canter (-5): $320,000

T13. Sebastián Muñoz (-5): $320,000

16. Talor Gooch (-4): $285,000

T17. Sam Horsfield (-3): $255,000

T17. Kevin Na (-3): $255,000

T17. Cameron Tringale (-3): $255,000

T17. Patrick Reed (-3): $255,000

T21. Anirban Lahiri (-2): $211,000

T21. Scott Vincent (-2): $211,000

T21. Brendan Steele (-2): $211,000

T21. Lucas Herbert (-2): $211,000

T21. Bubba Watson (-2): $211,000

T26. Matt Jones (-1): $185,000

T26. Bryson DeChambeau (-1): $185,000

T26. Marc Leishman (-1): $185,000

T29. Abraham Ancer (E): $167,500

T29. Martin Kaymer (E): $167,500

T29. Matthew Wolff (E): $167,500

T29. Ian Poulter (E): $167,500

T33. Lee Westwood (+1): $149,500

T33. Kalle Samooja (+1): $149,500

T33. Eugenio Chacarra (+1): $149,500

T33. Jason Kokrak (+1): $149,500

T37. Henrik Stenson (+2): $141,500

T37. Hudson Swafford (+2): $141,500

T39. Kieran Vincent (+3): $132,800

T39. Mito Pereira (+3): $132,800

T39. Charl Schwartzel (+3): $132,800

T39. David Puig (+3): $132,800

T39. Jinichiro Kozuma (+3): $132,800