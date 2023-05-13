“We’re going to keep all options open”: Greg Norman responds to Donald Trump’s request to host LIV events

Former United States president Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump have made it clear to Greg Norman that they would like to host a LIV Golf event on their golf course. The course is Doonbeg Links in Co. Clare, and Greg Norman is receptive to the idea.

This conversation came to light soon after Greg Norman stated that he would consider hosting a LIV event in Ireland. He further said that the event in Ireland would be on the Tour in the next two to five years. Speaking about the idea of a news event, Norman said via the ComeBack:

“We’re looking at 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 now. The popularity and success have spoken for itself, so yes, countries like Ireland, who are passionate golf countries, passionate destination countries, not only for Americans but for Europeans to go play there.

“I’ve built golf courses there, which I’m very proud of, so from my perspective, we’re going to keep all options open.”

The Doonbeg Links course fulfills all the requirements for Greg Norman. It is owned by Donald Trump and was designed by Norman, making it an ideal option for the LIV Series to add to its schedule.

LIV CEO Greg Norman plans 3 events at Trump-owned golf courses

Donald Trump playing at the LIV Golf Invitational (Image via Getty)

For the 2023 season, three out of the 14 events will be hosted on Donald Trump’s courses. The Series will travel to Florida, New Jersey, and Virginia. Trump’s courses are even more accessible as the PGA Tour has warned golf courses, vendors, sponsors and any other stakeholders against doing business with the LIV Series.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Eric Trump said via New York Times:

“What LIV Golf accomplished in their first season was truly remarkable, and we are excited to raise the bar even higher together in 2023.”

This year, 2023, began in Mexico at the El Camaleón course at Mayakoba. It will host eight events in the U.S. as well as in England and Spain. The final tournament of the season will be on a Trump-controlled property in Saudi Arabia.

The LIV Golf Series has introduced a fresh new format for golf. The breakaway Saudi Series has a 54-hole format with a shotgun start and no cuts. However, they have faced criticism from the golf world and have also been banned from the OWGR Points. The likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson are a part of the LIV Series.

Poll : 0 votes