“We're all for people out here” - Rory McIlroy issues a strong message to spectators gambling at golf events

Days after Max Homa had an interesting interaction with a heckler during the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy has issued a warning to spectators over gambling. The PGA Tour star said that gambling at golf events should be “policed the right way” and put “measures in place” to avoid incidents like last week.

It is pertinent to note that two spectators were ejected from the course for shouting at Homa and Chris Kirk as they putted on the 17th hole last week at the BMW Championship. Commenting on the incident, McIlroy said that such incidents have been talked about in the PGA Tour board and the Player Advisory Council (PAC) meetings. Throwing emphasis on the incident, the 34-year-old stated that the crowd actually affects the game at golf events.

Talking about the incident involving spectators gambling at golf events, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"We have talked about this at the board and the PAC level for a few years. I don't think there's any other sport - maybe basketball and you can sit courtside, but it's a different environment - where people can really affect the play out here. As long as it's policed the right way and as long as there's measures put in place for things like what happened to Max Homa not to happen.”

Emphasizing the need for policing such incidents ahead of the Tour Championship, the Irishman added:

"Because we're all for people out here having a good time and being able to put something on an outcome, as long as they don't feel like they can come here and influence that outcome - that's important."

Rory McIlroy slams rise of 'shouting' fans at golf events

The four-time major winner also commented on the rise in shouts from galleries at golf events. McIlroy dubbed the incident of a fan shouting instructions from the stands, as his “biggest pet peeve.” The Irish golfer stated that fans should “just enjoy watching the golf.”

Replying to a press query on whether he was aware of the shouting fans, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"My biggest pet peeve is when you're reading a putt and someone that's been sitting there all day is like, 'It doesn't break as much as you think', or whatever. I just think, 'Shut up and don't be a part of the show, just enjoy watching the golf, right?'

But I wouldn't say that's to do with gambling, per se. If I was here as a fan, I just want to go out and try to watch the best players in the world and have a good time doing that."

It is noteworthy that Max Homa was visibly frustrated with the heckler at the BMW Championship. The American golfer called the spectator a ‘clown’ and later labelled him a ‘loser.’ Homa stated that such hecklers can disrupt the concentration of the players and thus, they must be controlled.