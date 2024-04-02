“We're probably still quite a long ways from it” - Rory McIlroy sounds off on unsustainable state of the game amid PGA Tour - LIV Golf fracture

LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has caused its fair share of issues in the world of men's golf, and Rory McIlroy is calling for it to end. The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been going on for the last few years with countless lawsuits, defections, and animosity between the two groups.

Rory McIlroy might have stepped down from the PGA Tour policy board, but still thinks that the framework agreement will not be done anytime soon. Speaking via Golf Monthly, he said:

"It's certainly divided and I think what the framework and June 6th tried to do was unify the game which ultimately needs to happen. We're not there yet. We're probably still quite a long ways from it, but I would hope that in the future that we can get there, unify the game and get the best players back together again."

The World No. 2 said that he cannot compete against some of the best golfers in the world for the regular PGA Tour schedule and will only meet them at the major championships.

Rory McIlroy emphasizes the importance of fans to increase visibility of golf

McIlroy feels like the fans are being let down with the current battle that is happening, and are losing out on some noteworthy tournaments. He also thinks that even the sponsors are missing out due to the instability in the system.

"To not see the very best players in the world together more often I think is a shame for the overall game of golf and for fans that want to watch the pro game around the world," Rory McIlroy said. "Fans, sponsors, media, players...I think the direction that both things are going right now, they keep going down those different paths and I just don't see how that benefits anyone in the long run."

McIlroy will soon be teeing it up for the Masters, which will be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course. The likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, who are a part of the LIV Golf series, will also be a part of the first major of the year.