"We're seeing Tiger Woods-like stuff" - 2x PGA Tour champ makes big Scottie Scheffler statement

2x PGA Tour champion Matt Fitzpatrick recently made a big statement about Scottie Scheffler. Both Fitzpatrick and Scheffler are playing at the Open Championship and are over with two days of play. Following the second round, Fitzpatrick joined the post-tournament press conference and shared his views on Scheffler.

Fitzpatrick shared that Scheffler showed a Tiger Woods-like performance, and the pressure was that Scheffler could win any tournament if present. His words read (via ASAP Sports):

“I wouldn't say I necessarily feel as much pressure. The pressure, he's going to have the expectation to go out and dominate. He's an exceptional player. He's World No. 1, and we're seeing Tiger-like stuff. I think the pressure is for him to win the golf tournament. For me obviously I hope I'm going to have some more home support than him, but it's an exciting position for me to be in given where I was earlier this year.”

Fitzpatrick continued about his Friday round. He said:

“Obviously disappointed on 17, but to roll one in on 18 there is obviously a huge bonus…I felt like every facet of my game was on today and I felt like I really played solid.”

Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler will play the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the 2025 season?

Scottie Scheffler had three victories in 2025, namely the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament. He also has nine other top 10 finishes this year, such as at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a T9, the Texas Children's Houston Open with a T2, and more. Here's a list of Scheffler's 2025 PGA Tour events:

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T9, 67-70-69-67, 273 (-15)

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale: T25, 69-66-68-72, 275 (-9)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T3, 70-67-76-66, 279 (-9)

Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T11, 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): T20, 69-70-72-73, 284 (-4)

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T2, 67-62-69-63, 261 (-19)

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: 4, 68-71-72-69, 280 (-8)

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T8, 64-70-68-70, 272 (-12)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch: Winner, 61-63-66-63, 253 (-31)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Winner, 69-68-65-71, 273 (-11)

Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: T4, 68-71-64-69, 272 (-8)

The Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: Winner, 70-70-68-70, 278 (-10)

U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T7, 73-71-70-70, 284 (+4)

Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: T6, 62-69-72-65, 268 (-12)

Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club: T8, 67-68-69-67, 271 (-9)

