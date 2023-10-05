“We’re sick of Alan Shipnuck”: Justin Thomas breaks silence after golf journalist’s latest book

Alan Shipnuck's new book about LIV Golf has caused quite a stir in the golf community, amongst golfers and fans alike. Pro golfer Justin Thomas is already tired of hearing about the bizarre and rather interesting stories from excerpts that were released from ‘LIV And Let Die’.

From Brooks Koepka's story about joining LIV Golf to Paul Casey's rude encounter with journalist Jamie Weir, the stories are extreme and at first glance might even seem untrue. Currently vacationing in Italy, Justin Thomas recently spoke out about the controversial story that Shipnuck wrote against Rory McIlroy.

The story was shared by Kyle Porter from CBS, and talked about the complaints of a former Ryder Cup teammate of McIlroy's.

Justin Thomas took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to respond:

“I’d like to speak on behalf of a lot of Tour players and say we’re sick of Alan Shipnuck doing what he does. Bring positivity and good stories to help grow the game of golf, not try and make money bashing guys, earning zero trust, with a lot of incorrect information. Ridiculous.”

Alan Shipnuck's LIV and Let die book irks Justin Thomas, other golfers over poor choice of words

Justin Thomas said that a lot of the golfers were unhappy about the way Shipnuck was using this negativity to get 'big money'. With the golf world already facing a rift due to the LIV Golf Series and PGA Tour's new merger, the future for the sport remains unknown.

LIV and Let Die is all set to be released on October 17, and will certainly be the talk of the town for a while. Alan Shipnuck's excerpts of the book have been drastic, with him writing about Brooks Koepka joining LIV Golf:

"I just had three surgeries, and I’m supposed to turn down $130 million? I grew up with nothing. After signing that contract, the first person I called was my mom. We both cried.'"

Koepka's mother too responded to the excerpt, saying this incident did not in fact happen. The book has caused a storm amongst the golf community and is not being well received by many.