“We were right on the edge of it” - Wyndham Clark’s record-breaking 60 at Pebble Beach marred by rules controversy

Wyndham Clark shot a course-record 12-under 60 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to jump 22 spots and take a one-stroke lead after 54 holes.

During the 16th hole, his tee shot landed into a terrible lie after the bounce. It ended up near the animal burrow, which gave him a free drop and a clean lie. He then ended up making a par putt without much loss.

Clark was given a clean lie because the burrowing animal hole came under the abnormal ground. As per the Rules of Golf, the abnormal ground may affect the player's swing and follow-through; thus, the player gets relief from an animal burrow.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Saturday (February 3), Clark spoke about the situation on the 16th hole. He said:

"The drop wasn't from a plugged lie, it was from an animal burrowing hole. We were right on the edge of it to where it was in my way and I was essentially in the start of that animal burrowing hole. I brought the officials over to make sure because obviously the ground's very saturated."

"I asked him, I said what do you think this is. He said yeah, that does not look like a divot or any sort of footprint, it was definitely something that was going under the surface, so that's 2 why we got the drop there. Then yeah, I mean, I don't know how you could beat around like this at Pebble Beach even if I haven't shot 59, but I would say even if I had shot 59 somewhere, I don't think it would compare to shooting a score like this at one of the most historic golf courses in the world."

Ludvig Aberg carded 5-under 67 and aggregated at 16-under after 54 holes. Matthieu Pavon was two strokes back after he carded 6-under 66 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

When will Wyndham Clark tee off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, round 4?

Wyndham Clark is grouped with Ludvig Aberg and Matthieu Pavon for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Sunday, February 4, at 1:08 pm ET.

The fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will begin at Jordan Spieth, with Taylor Montgomery teeing off at 10:45 am ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Tee 1

10:45 am: Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery

10:56 am: Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin

11:07 am: Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:18 am: Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim

11:29 am: Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy

11:40 am: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka

11:51 am: Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala

12:02 pm: Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:13 pm: Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler

12:24 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim

12:35 pm: Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley

12:46 pm: Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler

12:57 pm: Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day

1:08 pm: Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon

Tee 10

10:45 am: Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

10:56 am: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson

11:07 am: Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau

11:18 am: Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell

11:29 am: Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun

11:40 am: Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland

11:51 am: Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges

12:02 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Greyson Murrary

12:13 pm: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im

12:24 pm: Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

12:35 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley

12:46 pm: Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley

12:57 pm: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap