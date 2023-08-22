"We have safeguards in place" - Jay Monahan optimistic about positive impact as PGA Tour resolves framework agreement disputes

The PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf and PIF is going to have a positive impact, according to Commissioner Jay Monahan.

He believes that the game was in disarray and that the merger, as divisive as it has been, will be a step forward.

Speaking at his annual press conference before the Tour Championship, Monahan said via the Guardian:

“We have put an end to the divisive and distracting litigation, we have safeguards that are in place to put the PGA Tour in a position to control our future and, as I sit here today, I am confident that we will reach an agreement that achieves a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and our fans. I see it and I’m certain of it. I don’t have any reason to think that we won’t be successful.”

Expand Tweet

He also said that the Tour's commitment was to move on from the divisive relationship and into a productive one. He believes they can transition to a new relationship with PGA, LIV, and PIF.

Monahan wants the Tour to become something that PIF can invest in safely and with confidence. Ending the rampant litigation between the two tours, and their players (like Phil Mickelson and others) was also a big goal for the merger. That part seems to have been successful thus far.

He continued:

“If you saw the amount of conversation and the time that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF are spending working forward from a framework to a definitive, I think would you see the sincerity of the efforts there. There’s an intensity and there’s an urgency and there’s a lot of work, good work, that’s being done.”

The merger is still pending as the US Senate and Justice Department investigate it thoroughly.

PGA Tour x LIV Golf merger still less than popular

Despite the advantages that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sees, a lot of golfers are unhappy with the merger.

A recent report suggested that the merger was largely going to be inconsequential for LIV players who won't be returning - even though they can reapply.

Jay Monahan

The PGA Tour stars, such as Rory McIlroy and others, are still displeased with the merger's existence. After it happened, the Irishman admitted that he didn't care and still wished that LIV would dissolve.

Monahan caught a lot of flak for the merger from his own players. There were a lot of frustrations over the issue, and those have not really subsided. Despite that, Monahan appears to be sticking to his guns.

In the press conference, he talked extensively about why the merger was good and what it could do for the future of golf. It may not be popular, but he is firm in his belief.