"We haven't spent much time at home" - Rickie Fowler reveals surprisingly low number of days with family since April

Rickie Fowler has been continuously on the PGA Tour this year, so much so that he hasn’t spent even two weeks at home since April. The star golfer revealed that he has only spent 11 days with his family at home over the last four months.

On Thursday, August 7, Rickie Fowler carded a 6-under 66 in the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The ace golfer is playing his 20th event of the season, largely due to being out of form and trying to get inside the FedEx Cup standings.

During the post-round interview, Fowler said his game was trending in the right direction but wished he hadn’t played this much golf in 2025.

"I'm glad the body is hanging in there and allowing me to play some golf, as well as my family traveling with me," he said. "We haven't spent much time at home. I think I counted it up, we've had roughly about 11 days since the end of April at home. We're going to see if we can extend that a little longer."

When will Rickie Fowler tee off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 2?

Rickie Fowler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round One (Image Source: Getty)

Rickie Fowler is paired alongside Davis Riley for the second round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The duo will tee off on Friday, August 8, at 1:05 p.m. CDT from the first tee.

Following the first round, Fowler is four strokes behind Akshay Bhatia, who fired a low 62. Tommy Fleetwood sits in solo second after carding a 63, while Justin Rose, Harry Hall, and Bud Cauley are tied for third..

Here's a look at the leaders at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 after Day 1:

1. Akshay Bhatia: -8

2. Tommy Fleetwood: -7

T3. Harry Hall: -6

T3. Justin Rose: -6

T3. Bud Cauley: -6

6. Si Woo Kim: -5

T7. Maverick McNealy: -4

T7. Ben Griffin: -4

T7. Russell Henley: -4

T7. Rickie Fowler: -4

T7. Collin Morikawa: -4

T12. Wyndham Clark: -3

T12. Matt Fitzpatrick: -3

T12. Thomas Detry: -3

T12. Brian Harman: -3

T12. Nick Taylor: -3

T12. Ludvig Åberg: -3

T12. Robert MacIntyre: -3

T12. Scottie Scheffler: -3

T20. Justin Thomas: -2

T20. Xander Schauffele: -2

T20. Daniel Berger: -2

T20. Andrew Novak: -2

T20. J.J. Spaun: -2

T20. Sepp Straka: -2

T20. Chris Kirk: -2

