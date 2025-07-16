"We all start even par," - Scottie Scheffler says he ‘could not care any less’ about Open Championship favorite tag

Scottie Scheffler is all set to take on Royal Portrush for the 153rd edition of the Open Championship. As the fan favorite heading into the Major championship, he made it clear that he is not interested in the chatter about odds.

The World No. 1 golfer has the best odds of +470 to win the 2025 Open Championship, according to the PGA Tour. Scheffler stated that with the tournament being played on a links-style golf course, no one has a leg up over the other, and everyone has equal chances.

When asked if the label of being the most favored to win adds any pressure, Scottie Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports):

"I could not care any less about being the favorite or not being the favorite. We all start even par and the tournament starts on Thursday. That's pretty much all that matters."

The moderator of the pre-tournament press conference acknowledged that Scottie Scheffler has not played much on links courses. However, he has posted better finishes at the Open Championship in recent times, which is highlighted by a top ten finish last year.

The Olympic gold medalist made it clear that he will not focus on expectations this week. Instead, he will embrace the challenging aspects that come with playing links golf.

Scottie Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports):

"In terms of links golf, I love the style of golf. I think it's really fun and you have to be creative. You have to hit a lot of really good shots. There's a challenge to it, but I think it's a lot of fun. We'll see how the weather turns out this week. Weather has a pretty dramatic effect on how the golf course is going to play."

The New Jersey native went on to state that no amount of practice rounds can prepare a player to compete at the Open Championship. He added that the weather plays a defining role in the Major Championship.

Scottie Scheffler's past Open Championship performances

Leading up to Thursday, Scottie Scheffler has played the Open Championship four times so far. Having made the cut in all appearances, he eagerly awaits his maiden tournament title.

He made his first appearance in 2021, where he ended the week tied for 8th place. Scheffler's most recent finish was a tied 7th place last year.

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's past Open Championship performances (via Open Championship):

2021 Royal St. George's

Finish - T8

Scores - 67, 66, 69, 71

To par - 7 under par (273)

2022 St. Andrews

Finish - T21

Scores - 68, 68, 69, 74

To par - 9 under par (279)

2023 Royal Liverpool

Finish - T23

Scores - 70, 75, 72, 67

To par - Even par (284)

2024 Royal Troon

Finish - T7

Scores - 70, 70, 71, 72

To par - 1 under par (283)

