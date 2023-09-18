“We’ve a strong team this year with the fire to win it back for USA” - Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis on Lexi Thompson, Lilia Vu, & more (Exclusive)

The 2023 Solheim Cup will take place September 22 to 24 in the Finca Cortesin in Casares, Andalusia, Spain. The team event originated in 1990 and is named in honor of PING founder Karsten Solheim and his wife, Louise.

The team matches pit a 12-women team from the United States versus a 12-women quad from Europe. Although the US holds a 10-7 advantage over Europe in the first 17 matches, the Euro squad has won the past two events.

“It is such an honor to represent one’s country. It is important to remind yourself of the bigger picture; you are one of the twelve best players out of the millions living in the United States of America,” said Team USA. Captain, Stacy Lewis.

Much like the men’s Ryder Cup, the Solheim Cup matches see two teams of 12 players, along with a captain and three assistant captains, competing in three days of competition. Days one and two see a morning session of foursome matches and an afternoon session of four-ball matches. The final day is made up of singles matches

US Captain Stacy Lewis on this year’s matches and Team USA's chances of winning the Solheim Cup back

Congratulations on being the Captain of Team USA for this year's Solheim Cup. What does this incredible honor mean to you?

“It is such an amazing honor to be asked to captain the US Solheim Cup Team. Receiving the call was one of the highest points of my career, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity. I’ve said it many times – representing the United States and wearing our colors are experiences that stand out in any player’s career. To have the chance to lead our country’s best players twice is a true privilege.”

International team play, such as the Solheim Cup, is a totally different atmosphere than the weekly individual stroke play events on the LPGA Tour. With 5 rookies on this year's US squad, how are you helping prepare them for this new experience?

“The advice that I give to rookie players is that everyone on the team has felt and experienced that – including the nerves and inevitable hand trembles you experience while teeing up the ball. That first tee shot is one of the hardest tee shots you will ever hit as a player. Despite this, there are ways of appreciating and enjoying the moment. It is important to understand that you will hit some questionable shots, but you will also hit some of the greatest shots in your career. Those are the moments that you will remember – not the mediocre ones.

I have never taken my participation in a Solheim Cup for granted. I am sure the team will feel the same honor as I did. It is such an honor to attend the event. From the opening ceremony to wearing the Team USA kit every day during the week, it is such a special experience. What also makes the Solheim Cup special is that the fans are not supporting and watching you as an individual but because you represent Team USA.

At every Solheim Cup I have attended, I have always had this amazing realization when I see the flags go up during the opening ceremony that I represent the USA. It is a special moment and a unique experience. You can reflect on all the preparation you have gone through, but from then on, it becomes very real as the matches are announced. That is the moment where it really sinks in that you are at the Solheim Cup.”

You have many players playing well coming into this year's matches, including World #1 Lilia Vu. What are your chances of getting the cup back this year?

"Even our five rookies are so experienced, just as far as the amount of golf they have been able to play. Rose Zhang is the only true rookie, but she's probably got more experience than many of us combined in big events.

I’m not worried about the rookies at all, to be honest, and I love having Lexi, Danielle, and those who have been around and played a lot. We will rely on them quite a bit just for behind-the-scenes and leading the way there. The KPMG Performance Incentives have been an incredible tool and a game-changer in terms of selecting the captain's picks and evaluating pairings. I’ve relied on those statistics from the beginning, and I know they’ve already assisted us immensely and will continue to do so.

We have a really strong team this year with the fire to go out there and win it back for the U.S. I’m ready to see what we can do."

Much has been reported about Solheim Cup veteran Lexi Thompson's play recently. Despite that, she has always been a fierce competitor during her career, especially in these cup matches. What role will Lexi play on your team this year?

“Her role is going to be very different this time. She’s going to be the most experienced of anybody on this team. She’s the one these girls are going to look to. Lexi played with Cristie Kerr all those years—you play with Kerr enough, and you’ll bleed red, white, and blue. Cristie taught her what the Solheim Cup is about -- how you play with passion, play hard, and never give up. Now it’s Lexi’s turn.”

Being a Captain has a lot that goes into it, so it has understandably been your focus for a while, but how is your game currently? You had two top 10s this year, including a 6th place at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational back in July, going -19 under...you still have a lot of game!

“It has certainly been a lot to juggle this year. While it would have been an amazing opportunity to be a playing captain, I have said from the beginning that I hope 12 women out there are playing better than I am. I think that means our team is in a really good spot, and I’m honored to play my part in bringing this team together. It has been great to compete alongside these talented players weekly and watch them play phenomenal golf all year long.”