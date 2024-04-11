The 2024 Masters held its long-standing tradition of the Par 3 tournament ahead of the beginning of the tournament. The Par 3 tournament is a nine-hole exhibition held every year for all the players in the field.

This year, Adam Schenk made the Par 3 tournament a family affair, as his wife and child caddied for the event. The tournament might have ended with Rickie Fowler taking a win, but Adam Schenk, his wife Kourtney Schenk and their son Adam Schenk Jr made memories that they will cherish forever.

Adam Schenk's wife Kourtney later put out a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying how much she enjoyed the Par 3 tournament, showing her appreciation for Adam and the eventful day that they spent.

Kourtney and Adam Schenk got married in 2019 and had their son Adam Schenk Jr. in April of 2023. Adam Schenk is still looking for his first ever win on the PGA Tour, and will be going into the tournament hoping for his first Major win as well as his first PGA Tour win.

2024 Masters Par 3 tournament winners explored

Following are the winners of the 2024 Masters Par 3 tournament, as Rickie Fowler took the win at the event.

Rickie Fowler (-5) Sepp Straka (-3) J.T. Poston (-3) Santiago de la Fuente (-3)* Austin Eckroat (-2)

Top players with no official score

Kurt Kitayama (-4)

Gary Woodland (-3)

Brooks Koepka (-2)

Harris English (-2)

Victor Hovland (-2)

Sungjae Im (-2)

Tom Kim (-2)

Shane Lowry (-2)

Neal Shipley (-2)*

Cameron Young (-2)

Van Rooyen (-2)

Will Zalatoris (-2)

The 2024 Masters is all set to be held from April 11 to 14 at Augusta National Golf Course. Jon Rahm is the defending champion of the event, but World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win the Masters.

Rory McIlroy will be looking for his first Major win in a decade. The LIV Golf players also stand a chance to finish at the top of the leaderboard this year, including the likes of Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Smith. The first Major of the year boasts a prize purse of $18 million.