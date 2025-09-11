"We truly globalized the game" - Greg Norman announces complete exit from LIV Golf

Greg Norman has announced his exit from LIV Golf, as he penned a heartfelt message on social media. The former Australian golfer has served as the CEO of the Saudi league from its inception in 2021 to 2025, but was replaced by Scott O'Neil.The 2025 LIV Golf season wrapped up with its finale last month, and on Wednesday, Norman issued a long statement on his Instagram account, reflecting upon his journey with the breakaway series. He shared a slew of pictures, recapping the moments he enjoyed in the league, including a special shoey celebration he had with Australian golfer Cameron Smith.The former PGA Tour pro called it four &quot;unforgettable years&quot; in the league and expressed gratitude for his time on the circuit. He further highlighted the development of the series over the last four years and wrote:&quot;Together, we built a movement that changed the game globally. We created opportunities for both players and fans and broaden the ecosystem of golf. We truly globalized the game and expanded golf’s reach to fans around the world.&quot;We brought entertainment, innovation and private equity into golf (including to the PGA Tour) positioning the sport as an asset class. It’s been an incredible chapter, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished. My commitment to do what was and still is, the right thing for golf, the players and fans never waivered,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Greg Norman was the CEO of LIV Golf, the PGA Tour, which initially slammed the Saudi series, announced a framework agreement with LIV Golf. However, it has been in talks since June 2023 and has not reached any conclusion.The LIV Golf 2025 season officially came to an end with their Team Championship in Michigan. Players are having a good time away from the greens before the start of the new season, which is likely to begin in February 2026.Greg Norman announces a new travel campaignEarlier this month, Greg Norman announced a new travel campaign on social media. He shared a few pictures on his Instagram account on September 2 to announce the campaign. He became the tourism ambassador of Vietnam, as he wrote:&quot;As Tourism Ambassador to Vietnam, I am excited to launch the country’s new travel campaign: 34 Destinations in 34 Months&quot;With the new campaign, Norman would show the &quot;incredible beauty and culture&quot; of Vietnam and would explore new destinations. He also promised to showcase the golf courses and must-visit destinations through &quot;all 34 provinces and cities.&quot;Norman further shared the first destination of the campaign.&quot;First stop: Hanoi — where history was made 80 years ago today at Ba Dinh Square. Stay tuned, this is going to be one unforgettable adventure,&quot; he added.Greg Norman's Instagram/@shark_gregnormanGreg Norman was born and brought up in Australia; however, he resides in Florida, USA. He has been having a good time after retiring from the sport. In his professional career, Norman won 88 tournaments, including 20 on the PGA Tour. He won The Open Championship twice in his career.