Rory McIlroy was one of the great entertainers of the recently concluded 2023 Ryder Cup. He finished as the top scorer with four points from five matches, winning four and losing one. But he also made headlines for some non-sporting incidents.

The golf world watched closely as Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, argued on the 18th hole at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on Saturday. As was the altercation McIlroy later had with fellow caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay.

Expand Tweet

On Sunday, all these tensions were put to rest, and there were many reports that LaCava had asked McIlroy for a meeting to put the matter behind them. Some media even reported that the meeting took place before the individual matches.

However, Rory McIlroy himself denied that the meeting had taken place. What the Northern Irishman did confirm was that the two had communicated and that the matter was coming to an end.

This is what Rory McIlroy said during the post-European victory press conference, according to the Ryder Cup News Service:

“We’ve texted. We haven’t seen each other's face to face but everything will be fine. Times a great healer and we’ll all move on.”

Joe LaCava is currently Patrick Cantlay's caddie. He worked for many years with Tiger Woods, with whom Rory McIlroy has a long and public friendship.

What happened between Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava at the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The second round of four-balls was being played on Saturday afternoon. Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick played Cantlay and Wyndham Clark to close out the day. It was a hard-fought match that came down to the final hole.

On the 18th, Cantlay made a 43-foot putt to give the Americans victory. The moment was euphoric as it was the third point of the day for the United States. However, the Europeans had not yet made their shot, so the match was not over.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, Joe LaCava and others in the crowd jumped onto the green to celebrate Cantlay's action. LaCava was the one who stood out the most for his exuberance and prolonged celebration on the green. He even walked near from the putt line of McIlroy, who interpreted the action as disrespectful and an exchange of words ensued between him and the caddie.

McIlroy was very upset by the situation. It was also the only defeat of the weekend for him, who won four times. Later, the Northern Irishman had another altercation with another famous caddie, Jim 'Bones' Mackay. Commenting on this second incident, McIlroy said:

"He was just the first American I saw after I got off the locker room, so he was the one who took the brunt of it and he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."

At the same press conference, McIlroy confirmed that he had texted Mackay before the start of Sunday's play to apologize for his actions the day before.