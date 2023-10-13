“We want him to compete again” - Gary Player hopes for Tiger Woods' Majors comeback while emphasizing his legacy

Tiger Woods' comeback is one of the most anticipated and talked about events of the year. After withdrawing from the 2023 Masters, Woods underwent surgery on his ankle and has been in rehabilitation since.

After his surgery, it was clear that Woods was out for the rest of the 2023 season, despite several claims that he might make a comeback at the Open this year. However, he has remained out of the public eye since the Masters, and his return is still unconfirmed.

In a Sportskeeda exclusive, Gary Player spoke about Tiger Woods' comeback and the legacy that he has created over the years.

"Tiger's presence greatly impacts the interest of golf worldwide in a positive way. Just like I said years ago, before his previous comeback, we want him to compete again, but only if he feels he has a chance to win."

Being plagued with injuries over the last few years, the 15-time major winner's chances of making a full return to the PGA Tour seem to be waning. However, as Gary Player points out, his legacy is already cemented.

"Otherwise, he has nothing left to prove. Not to me or anyone else. Though I do hope he can start playing in majors again soon. Will that be next year? Only time will tell," he added.

Tiger Woods gives fans hope after returning to driving range post injury

The 47-year-old was seen teeing it off at the driving range at his annual feature tournament that he has been hosting since 2000. After suffering from plantar fasciitis, he underwent surgery to treat his post-traumatic arthritis.

Tiger Woods spoke about not giving up on the sport without a fight. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Never give up. Always chase after your dreams. I fight each and every day. Each and every day is a challenge. Each and every day presents its own different challenges for all of us. I wake up and let's start the fight all over again."

Woods could make an appearance at the Hero World Challenge later in November. He played at the TGR Jr. Invitational at Pebble Beach Resorts, where he was spotted making a fairway shot.