“We want the guys playing the best” - When Jim Furyk revealed his plan to lead Tiger Woods at Ryder Cup 2018

Tiger Woods famously underwent a spinal fusion surgery for back pain in early 2017. The ace golfer impressed with a strong comeback the following year, eventually making it to the 2018 Ryder Cup squad as a captain’s pick. Interestingly, the then-US team skipper Jim Furyk revealed that the 15x major champion wasn’t given any special treatment by the team.Woods was set to attend the Ryder Cup in Paris that year as one of Furyk’s three vice-captains. However, the then 42-year-old eventually made it to the team with some strong performances ahead of the Le Golf National event. Ahead of the outing, Furyk came out to reveal that he was ‘going to handle Woods like everyone else,’ denying making special adjustments for the former World No.1.The 1-time major champion reiterated that the latter’s playing role would be decided by various factors, including vice-captains and his teammates. He claimed wanting his team “playing the best” under any circumstances.Speaking about Tiger Woods ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup, Jim Furyk said after The Open, as quoted by CNN:“I’m going to handle him (Tiger Woods) the way I do everyone else… I’ll ask my top eight guys. The way he’s playing, he might be one of them. I’ll ask the vice captains, collectively, and I think we’ll do the best we can to round out the team. We want the guys playing the best.”For the unversed, Woods didn’t carry an impressive form at the Ryder Cup. The golfer entered the 2018 event with 13 wins from 33 matches. He finished 0-4, losing two four-ball matches alongside Patrick Reed before getting beat in foursomes with Bryson DeChambeau on Saturday, as the US side fell to Europe yet again.Tiger Woods' big call to US Ryder Cup team captain in 2018 Tiger Woods had a decent PGA Tour season in 2018, making 16 cuts in 18 starts. The ace golfer won the Tour Championship, making him a strong contender for a Ryder Cup captain’s pick. Having finished runner-up at the PGA Championship that year, the 82-time PGAT winner dubbed himself ready for the team event despite sitting 20th in the Ryder Cup rankings with the top eight qualifying automatically.Making an open plea to his skipper ahead of the event, Woods said that he was ready to play two matches in a day. His big statement re-affirming his readiness for the team event came during the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club, where he finished T31.Dubbing himself a strong contender for one of Furyk’s four wildcard picks at the 2018 Ryder Cup, Tiger Woods said, as quoted by CNN:“What would be the word - trending? … Play two matches in a day? Yeah, I have no problem with that. I play 36 holes all the time at home. Granted, we are in a cart and zip around there in two-hour rounds. It will certainly be different, but my job is to still get on the team. I’m outside the top eight and I’m going to be there in either case, but I would like to be there as a player as well.”For the unversed, Woods hadn’t played in a Ryder Cup for six years when he made the big statement in 2018. However, Furyk eventually offered him a chance to compete at Le Golf National outside Paris, France. He joined the likes of Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka, among others on the losing side.