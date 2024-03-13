The 2024 Players Championship will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and has fondly come to be known as the unofficial 'fifth Major' on the PGA Tour circuit. The tournament has seen several winners over the years, and for Adam Scott it was the year 2004 when he took victory.

It was a memorable win for Scott, who beat Padraig Harrington by one stroke. To celebrate his victory at the Players Championship, not only did Scott celebrate with a drink, but he also ended up going to a Britney Spears concert. Speaking via Sirius XM PGA Tour, Scott said:

"Butch Harmon was my coach and he waited around in the clubhouse and we all had a celebratory drink. We actually headed back to Orlando, and I stayed at Stewart Appleby's house. I got in pretty late, because we wrapped up quite late. The next night, on Monday we went to a Britney Spears concert- a whole bunch of us. There was a whole PGA Tour section at the Britney Spears concert."

Adam Scott reminisced about the pressure that he felt during the final few days of the 2004 Players Championship, during the time that Padraig Harrington almost caught up with him.

Adam Scott talks about the time he became the youngest golfer to win the Players Championship in 2004

Adam Scott was the youngest golfer to win the Players Championship in 2004 at the age of 23. The record was broken in 2017, when Kim Si Woo won the title at the age of 21. Speaking about his memories at TPC Sawgrass, Adam Scott said via the PGA Tour:

"Winning the Players was a huge deal at that point in my career. It is certainly one of the biggest tournaments and is clearly above all other tournaments on the PGA TOUR. For a 23-year-old kid to become the youngest winner back then, and to beat a great field on an incredible test of a golf course was a big boost for my career."

Adam Scott said that the memories of winning the Players Championship are still just as vivid as ever. Now, he will be going back to the Players once again, 20 years later and hoping to finish on top of the leaderboard.