“We will agree to disagree” – PGA Tour pro Michael Kim joins fans in voicing concern over Tiger Woods’ low PGA TOUR members ranking

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim doesn't agree with the Tour's fantasy rankings for the 2024 season.

Kim is one of the most popular golf personalities on X (formerly called Twitter). He doesn't shy away from sharing his opinions on various golf-related things on social media, which attracts many fans. Besides, he frequently shares golf tips.

On Thursday, December 21, the PGA Tour shared the fantasy rankings list of the 223 players, curated by Rob Bolton, the Golfbet insider for the PGA Tour. While the top of the list had usual names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovland, there were a few surprises too, such as Justin Thomas in fifth place after his poor form this season.

Expand Tweet

In the PGA Tour fantasy rankings list, Kim was placed in 127th place, four spots above Tiger Woods. Many fans were not happy with placing Woods so low in the fantasy rankings. The 30-year-old American, too, didn't seem convinced by the fantasy rankings. He responded:

"We will agree to disagree"

Expand Tweet

Kim's comment didn't clarify what he was disagreeing with, so the fans started speculating on their own. Some asked him where he would have liked to see himself. Bolton also responded to the golfer. He wrote:

"You think that you should be lower? 😉 The social post is just the ranking, so that can be abrupt at first glance. Analysis and opinion of fantasy value are in the comments. FWIW, you'll find that I'm encouraged at your version of 2024."

Expand Tweet

So far, Kim hasn't responded to Bolton.

PGA Tour's fantasy rankings for the 2024 season explored

Here's the PGA Tour fantasy rankings for the 2024 season:

Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Viktor Hovland Collin Morikawa Justin Thomas Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay Max Homa Jordan Spieth Sam Burns Matt Fitzpatrick Ludvig Åberg Min Woo Lee Rickie Fowler Tom Kim Tony Finau Sahith Theegala Sungjae Im Wyndham Clark Hideki Matsuyama Corey Conners Tyrrell Hatton Tommy Fleetwood Brian Harman Cameron Young Cam Davis Will Zalatoris Si Woo Kim Keegan Bradley Russell Henley Harris English Shane Lowry Adrian Meronk Adam Hadwin Kurt Kitayama Jason Day Sepp Straka J.T. Poston Seamus Power Adam Scott Akshay Bhatia Taylor Moore Denny McCarthy Eric Cole Pierceson Coody Patrick Rodgers Billy Horschel Emiliano Grillo Justin Suh Robert MacIntyre Erik van Rooyen Thomas Detry Adam Svensson Byeong Hun An Keith Mitchell Adam Schenk Aaron Rai Tom Hoge Justin Rose Gary Woodland Alex Noren Brandon Wu Nicolai Højgaard Taylor Montgomery Chris Kirk Brendon Todd J.J. Spaun Mark Hubbard Ben Kohles Ryo Hisatsune Andrew Putnam Mackenzie Hughes Nick Taylor Lucas Glover Luke List Chris Gotterup Ryan Fox Maverick McNealy Austin Eckroat Sam Ryder Vincent Norrman Cameron Champ Lee Hodges Davis Thompson Thorbjørn Olesen C.T. Pan Lucas Herbert Jhonattan Vegas Christiaan Bezuidenhout Will Gordon Alex Smalley Stephan Jaeger Matt Kuchar K.H. Lee Davis Riley S.H. Kim Beau Hossler Dylan Wu Taylor Pendrith Jacob Bridgeman Matt NeSmith Nicholas Lindheim Adrien Dumont de Chassart Ryan Moore Nick Hardy Vince Whaley Ben Griffin Sam Stevens Garrick Higgo Webb Simpson Grayson Murray Alejandro Tosti Joel Dahmen Matti Schmid Aaron Wise Sami Välimäki Harrison Endycott Parker Coody Norman Xiong Troy Merritt Chan Kim Chandler Phillips Kevin Streelman David Lipsky Nate Lashley Greyson Sigg Michael Kim Scott Stallings Wilson Furr Victor Perez Tiger Woods Doug Ghim Peter Malnati Aaron Baddeley Harry Hall