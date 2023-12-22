Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • “We will agree to disagree” – PGA Tour pro Michael Kim joins fans in voicing concern over Tiger Woods’ low PGA TOUR members ranking

“We will agree to disagree” – PGA Tour pro Michael Kim joins fans in voicing concern over Tiger Woods’ low PGA TOUR members ranking

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Dec 22, 2023 14:30 GMT
Michael Kim is ranked 127th in the PGA Tour fantasy rankings for the 2024 season
Michael Kim is ranked 127th in the PGA Tour fantasy rankings for the 2024 season

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim doesn't agree with the Tour's fantasy rankings for the 2024 season.

Kim is one of the most popular golf personalities on X (formerly called Twitter). He doesn't shy away from sharing his opinions on various golf-related things on social media, which attracts many fans. Besides, he frequently shares golf tips.

On Thursday, December 21, the PGA Tour shared the fantasy rankings list of the 223 players, curated by Rob Bolton, the Golfbet insider for the PGA Tour. While the top of the list had usual names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovland, there were a few surprises too, such as Justin Thomas in fifth place after his poor form this season.

In the PGA Tour fantasy rankings list, Kim was placed in 127th place, four spots above Tiger Woods. Many fans were not happy with placing Woods so low in the fantasy rankings. The 30-year-old American, too, didn't seem convinced by the fantasy rankings. He responded:

"We will agree to disagree"

Kim's comment didn't clarify what he was disagreeing with, so the fans started speculating on their own. Some asked him where he would have liked to see himself. Bolton also responded to the golfer. He wrote:

"You think that you should be lower? 😉 The social post is just the ranking, so that can be abrupt at first glance. Analysis and opinion of fantasy value are in the comments. FWIW, you'll find that I'm encouraged at your version of 2024."

So far, Kim hasn't responded to Bolton.

PGA Tour's fantasy rankings for the 2024 season explored

Here's the PGA Tour fantasy rankings for the 2024 season:

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Rory McIlroy
  3. Viktor Hovland
  4. Collin Morikawa
  5. Justin Thomas
  6. Xander Schauffele
  7. Patrick Cantlay
  8. Max Homa
  9. Jordan Spieth
  10. Sam Burns
  11. Matt Fitzpatrick
  12. Ludvig Åberg
  13. Min Woo Lee
  14. Rickie Fowler
  15. Tom Kim
  16. Tony Finau
  17. Sahith Theegala
  18. Sungjae Im
  19. Wyndham Clark
  20. Hideki Matsuyama
  21. Corey Conners
  22. Tyrrell Hatton
  23. Tommy Fleetwood
  24. Brian Harman
  25. Cameron Young
  26. Cam Davis
  27. Will Zalatoris
  28. Si Woo Kim
  29. Keegan Bradley
  30. Russell Henley
  31. Harris English
  32. Shane Lowry
  33. Adrian Meronk
  34. Adam Hadwin
  35. Kurt Kitayama
  36. Jason Day
  37. Sepp Straka
  38. J.T. Poston
  39. Seamus Power
  40. Adam Scott
  41. Akshay Bhatia
  42. Taylor Moore
  43. Denny McCarthy
  44. Eric Cole
  45. Pierceson Coody
  46. Patrick Rodgers
  47. Billy Horschel
  48. Emiliano Grillo
  49. Justin Suh
  50. Robert MacIntyre
  51. Erik van Rooyen
  52. Thomas Detry
  53. Adam Svensson
  54. Byeong Hun An
  55. Keith Mitchell
  56. Adam Schenk
  57. Aaron Rai
  58. Tom Hoge
  59. Justin Rose
  60. Gary Woodland
  61. Alex Noren
  62. Brandon Wu
  63. Nicolai Højgaard
  64. Taylor Montgomery
  65. Chris Kirk
  66. Brendon Todd
  67. J.J. Spaun
  68. Mark Hubbard
  69. Ben Kohles
  70. Ryo Hisatsune
  71. Andrew Putnam
  72. Mackenzie Hughes
  73. Nick Taylor
  74. Lucas Glover
  75. Luke List
  76. Chris Gotterup
  77. Ryan Fox
  78. Maverick McNealy
  79. Austin Eckroat
  80. Sam Ryder
  81. Vincent Norrman
  82. Cameron Champ
  83. Lee Hodges
  84. Davis Thompson
  85. Thorbjørn Olesen
  86. C.T. Pan
  87. Lucas Herbert
  88. Jhonattan Vegas
  89. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  90. Will Gordon
  91. Alex Smalley
  92. Stephan Jaeger
  93. Matt Kuchar
  94. K.H. Lee
  95. Davis Riley
  96. S.H. Kim
  97. Beau Hossler
  98. Dylan Wu
  99. Taylor Pendrith
  100. Jacob Bridgeman
  101. Matt NeSmith
  102. Nicholas Lindheim
  103. Adrien Dumont de Chassart
  104. Ryan Moore
  105. Nick Hardy
  106. Vince Whaley
  107. Ben Griffin
  108. Sam Stevens
  109. Garrick Higgo
  110. Webb Simpson
  111. Grayson Murray
  112. Alejandro Tosti
  113. Joel Dahmen
  114. Matti Schmid
  115. Aaron Wise
  116. Sami Välimäki
  117. Harrison Endycott
  118. Parker Coody
  119. Norman Xiong
  120. Troy Merritt
  121. Chan Kim
  122. Chandler Phillips
  123. Kevin Streelman
  124. David Lipsky
  125. Nate Lashley
  126. Greyson Sigg
  127. Michael Kim
  128. Scott Stallings
  129. Wilson Furr
  130. Victor Perez
  131. Tiger Woods
  132. Doug Ghim
  133. Peter Malnati
  134. Aaron Baddeley
  135. Harry Hall
Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...