"We will need all types of energy" - Phil Mickelson backs California’s coal-free push but calls for broader approach to energy solutions

Phil Mickelson has stepped into the ongoing energy debate regarding his home state of California. He recently responded to Governor Gavin Newsom's statement expressing support and concern.
Governor Newsom recently announced that California is set to replace coal entirely in the state's energy supply with clean energy. The LIV Golf star replied to the politician on X (formerly known as Twitter) to state that while this is a great move towards sustainability, it is not 'enough' to power the increasing energy demands of the state.
Mickelson suggested a broader approach to the issue to meet the needs of the people while being environmentally friendly. The 6-time Major championship winner also stated that while he is just a 'dumb golfer,' he is well-versed in the energy field and suggested that Governor Newsom have a conversation with him for some more insight into possible solutions.
Here's a look at what Phil Mickelson had to say to the Governor of California's announcement (via X @PhilMickelson):
"That’s great. But it isn’t enough to supply our growing energy demand. We will need all types of energy to do that. For starters, Enable Sable for our growing energy needs as well as the environment. I will make myself available to publicly discuss all of this with you anytime. It’s important, and although I’m a dumb golfer, I’m well read in this area, and we could have an insightful discussion. $SOC."
Here's a look at Governor Newsom's latest announcement on X about California's new plans for energy (via X @CAgovernor):
"California is about to 100% replace coal from our state's energy supply. The 30,000+ megawatts in new clean energy and storage we've added since 2019 is now powering about half of our peak electricity demand. While Trump bets on the past, California is shaping the future."
Phil Mickelson's take on the matter quickly went viral on X with over 65.4 thousand views in less than a day. Having been born in San Diego, the Californian continues to reside in the state in Rancho Santa Fe and pushes for positive change.
How much is Phil Mickelson's house in California worth?
While Phil Mickelson has properties all around the country, he and his family reside in his gorgeous mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The house, which is worth approximately $8.1 million according to California Luxury Houses, spans over 9,100 square feet.
Located in the renowned luxury gated community The Farms, he home includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Mickelson's mansion also has a ton of outdoor amenities spread out on 4.55 acres of land. Not only does he have a resort-style spa and pool, but he also has an incredible putting green in his backyard to work on his world-class short game.