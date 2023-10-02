“We will see in the future”: Luke Donald undecided about continuing his Ryder Cup captaincy role

Luke Donald captained Team Europe to a resounding victory in the Ryder Cup. It was a stunning display from his side en route to what amounted to a fairly comfortable win for the team. His decisions, from the roster to the lineups, played a big role in making it so.

Based on recent results, the team is in good hands with the veteran golfer. He's done a great job replacing Henrik Stenson as captain after the latter defected to LIV Golf. As for the future, Donald may or may not be returning to this role.

In a recent interview, Donald stated:

"We had a great week together. It is a long process, this is not an easy job. I certainly haven't really given it any thought yet, it's something I would have to sit down and think about. Of course, I would consider it. Again, I'm trying to enjoy this moment right now, enjoy this victory. We'll see what happens in the future."

The reporter quoted Rory McIlroy, who had said that winning at home was one thing and that the real challenge would be heading to America next time and winning on the road. Following this, Donald's response remained noncommital:

"I've done pretty well this one, maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risk that legacy. Going over there in New York, which would be a real cauldron... it would be a really, really tough environment. If I was to do this job and was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment."

As such, Donald knows the task that Europe must face next, but he's not sure if he's ready to embark on that journey yet. For now, he's going to savor the win that he, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and others earned over the weekend.

Luke Donald remains unsure of his Ryder Cup future

At this point, Luke Donald has certainly earned the right to do so, especially after coming up teary-eyed after the end of the Ryder Cup. Speaking to Talk Sport, Donald stated:

"I am pretty emotional. It has been a long process, it's been an amazing journey. I enjoyed this one. It was stressful! USA put up a fight today, they really did, and hats off to them, unbelievable. But I am so proud of my 12 guys. We formed a bond from day one. They gave me everything. They trusted me and they delivered for me."

He has stated that he will be taking some time off to relax with his family and his dog. Following this, he will be forced to start genuinely considering a captaincy for 2025 in New York.

Luke Donald captained Europe to victory

As such, Team Europe don't have many great options if Donald decides to move on. Former captain Henrik Stenson is likely not up for consideration after his removal, in spite of the LIV Golf PGA Tour merger.

With that in mind, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, both of whom texted Luke Donald with congratulations after the win, are unlikely to be candidates. They'll find someone if need be, but Europe would very much prefer the winning Donald to return next time.