'Weak' Bryson DeChambeau is afraid to play Brooks Koepka, says $13M-worth pro golfer

The rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka dates back to 2019-2020. Since then, a lot has changed, and they both now compete on LIV Golf, leading their own teams. The two will face off in the LIV Golf Michigan semifinals, and DeChambeau may have revealed his plans before this faceoff.During the press conference following the quarterfinals, DeChambeau stated that he would have Anirban Lahiri face Koepka and would himself take on Talor Gooch in the second singles match. Both sides are going with the same foursomes that they used in the quarterfinals, so DeChambeau has already planned how the matchups might play out.On the other hand, Koepka's Smash GC won decisively in the quarterfinals, and he does not want to change the winning recipe.Interestingly, LIV Golf shared a highlight of both Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka's statements in an Instagram post. The $13 million-worth veteran golfer Pat Perez (as per Celebrity Net Worth) responded to this in the same post, claiming that DeChambeau might be afraid of taking on Koepka.The 49-year-old explained:"He's a captain. He's a leader. Your supposed to take on the head of the snake. I personally think it's weak. I think he's afraid to play him, to be honest with you. You're the leader, you are supposed to go out, I think his team is shocked that he's not playing Brooks. I think the world wants to see it, we want to see it." On one hand, Pat Perez called Bryson DeChambeau's plan weak, Jerry Foltz claimed that DeChambeau was trying to get inside the head of Brooks Koepka so that his team could comfortably qualify for the final round on Sunday (August 24).Jerry Foltz defends Bryson DeChambeau, stating that everyone is selfish in golfLIV Golf Indianapolis - Day One - Source: GettyAfter Jerry Foltz pointed out that Bryson DeChambeau was attempting to get into Brooks Koepka's head, the golf analyst went on to describe how everyone is selfish and wants an individual win or a team win in golf. Foltz noted that many mind game players are present, and DeChambeau is no exception. He also suggested that he might already be in Koepka's head.Foltz explained:"Look, I'll say this as a closing thought on my behalf. Everybody who plays professional golf is a different cat. You have to be selfish. It's an individual pursuit. You have to be somewhat narcissistic. Every one of these guys is a different cat. Bryson seems to be the most comfortable doing it outwardly and sticking to what he believes is right. And I think he's trying to get in Brooks' head. He might have already."Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka's rivalry will intensify from here, and it will be intriguing to watch who emerges victorious after the semifinals.